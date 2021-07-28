For Boostball, Knowledge Is Everything

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boostball is no stranger to the concept of an informed consumer. The brand is well aware that modern customers want to learn about what they're getting before they make a purchase — even when it comes to something as simple as a snack. That's why the burgeoning health food company has turned its website into a treasure trove of information to support those who are following the keto diet.

The keto diet is one of the most popular diets of the 21st century. Since 2016, the rate of growth of the keto market has outstripped that of other contenders like Atkins and Paleo by a significant margin.

While going keto is getting results for many people, though, it doesn't mean everyone is aware of how the diet works. This has created a sensitive situation in which countless consumers are clamoring for all things keto — whether they know what they're asking for or not. This puts the responsibility largely in the hands of the health food manufacturers themselves to ensure that they aren't recklessly taking advantage of market trends without a second thought to the consequences.

Enter Boostball. The protein-powered U.K. snack brand is only a few years old. But that hasn't stopped the company from rapidly exploding outward. It has already expanded its market reach to 19 countries in three short years.

In 2020, it upped the ante by adding a keto line of shakes, bites, and powders to its product offerings. But it didn't stop there. Boostball also wanted to offer its customers access to the necessary resources that could back up their decision-making.

In pursuit of this, the brand added a thoroughly fleshed-out portion of its site titled "What Is Keto?" This included a breakdown of the diet, its benefits, who it was good for, and an extensive "Keto Food Shopping List." The site also contained an additional section that laid out a "Keto 2 Week Plan" to help customers get started along their keto journey.

All things considered, if anyone was interested in purchasing a pack of the brand's Mint Choc Chip Burner Bites or downing one of their Raw Chocolate Brownie Morning Burner Shakes, they wouldn't have to go into the deal blind. Every bit of information that they might need to make an informed decision was right at their fingertips.

Boostball has already made a solid name for itself through quality products that are clean, nutritious, convenient, and tasty. However, the company's added attention to detail regarding consumer education is laudatory and shouldn't be left out of the equation. Boostball is clearly interested in marketing to knowledgeable consumers who know exactly what they're getting — and who will consciously be back for more in the future.

About Boostball: Boostball is a U.K.-based enterprise that was founded by Steve Bessant in 2016. The health food snack brand started with a focus on clean, vegan, low sugar protein-based snacks that just tasted good. In 2020 the brand expanded into the underserved U.K. keto market and it is now available in 36 countries, including the United States.

