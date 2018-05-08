For Borrowers Denied an Income-Driven Repayment Plan, Ameritech Financial Can Provide Assistance Next Time Around

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When a student loan borrower applies for an income-driven repayment plan (IDR), she or he does so, most likely, in the hopes of obtaining a more affordable plan. When an application for an IDR is denied, the effects can be at best disappointing and at worst financially disastrous. Borrowers who applied for an IDR by themselves, got denied, and still need a new repayment plan may wish to seek outside assistance in applying for a new plan. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company that helps federal student loan borrowers apply for repayment plans, can assist borrowers whose initial IDR applications were denied.

"The crux of our mission as a company is to help borrowers navigate the IDR application process, borrowers who otherwise would not have the time, energy, or know-how to do so by themselves," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial. "Denial of an application the first time around might be a signal that something was done incorrectly."

To be fair, things could go awry with applications that borrowers did not cause at all. Whether it was borrower or servicer error, though, Ameritech Financial might be able provide a helpful service the second time around. Ameritech Financial provides a financial analysis and document preparation services for borrowers relating to their IDR applications and recertifications, among some other services. Ameritech Financial works for borrowers and on behalf of borrowers to help them wade through what might be seen by some as a confusing process.

Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of borrowers successfully apply for a new repayment plan. After IDR applications are submitted, Ameritech Financial monitors each client's application for updates. If a borrower is successfully enrolled in an IDR, the company will continue to monitor the borrower's plan so that necessary annual recertification deadlines or any other updates are not missed, either. Borrowers always maintain control of their own student loan accounts, though, and are always responsible for making any payments to their servicer or servicers.

"We want to help those who are stuck in a bad repayment situation with their federal loans," said Knickerbocker. "Ameritech Financial can help folks figure out the repayment choices that are available to them and help them apply for a better solution."

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional Customer Service.

