For Boss' Day, a Gift Isn't Necessary. But Don't Skip It

CINCINNATI, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Boss' Day is coming up on October 16th. This week, the People's Choice Award nominated podcast Boss Better Now with Joe Mull released guidance on what kind of gift, if any, is appropriate to give for Boss' Day, how to approach the holiday if there is tension between a manager and supervisor, and what it means when a leader doesn't receive acknowledgement on Boss' Day.

Joe Mull teaches leaders how to be better bosses. Joe Mull is a professional speaker and founder of the Boss Better movement.

Mull says that giving a gift isn't necessary. "Sentiment matters more than a gift. A nice card detailing the difference your boss has made in your work or life will usually win the day." If employees find that a gift is necessary, Mull suggests choosing something personal. "A favorite coffee, snack, or lotion shows that you are paying attention to who they are as a person."

Where employees want to do something more significant for an admired leader, Mull's recommendation is to spotlight the leader's contributions. "Make a thank you video from the team or write a letter to your boss's family describing his or her impact. It's about finding a creative way to highlight the specific habits, decisions, and approaches they use that make a difference in the lives of others."

Where tensions exist between a boss and employee, Mull advises that a gift would be out of place but advises employees not to ignore the holiday altogether. "If the relationship between you and your boss is strained, a gift that doesn't reflect the reality of that relationship is insincere and can backfire. But ignoring the occasion might also work against you. Try to find something positive to acknowledge that is sincere. A simple note that says 'I know we don't always agree, but I appreciate that you take the time to listen to what I have to say. Happy Boss' Day' can be effective."

As for what it means if a supervisor doesn't get anything from their employees on Boss' Day, consider your ongoing relationships with employees. "It can be a signal that there's a problem if there's a larger pattern of people leaving the manager's team, avoiding the manager, etcetera," Mull says. "But it might not mean anything. A lot of people are overwhelmed or distracted at work right now. The occasion might not be on their radar. Be forgiving and tune in to the other ways you know when people trust and respect you as a leader."

About Boss Better Now and Joe Mull

Boss Better Now is hosted by Joe Mull, a professional speaker and founder of the BossBetter Leadership Academy. Mull is the author of 3 books including his newest: Employalty: How to Ignite Commitment and Keep Top Talent in the New Age of Work (May 2023, Page Two). The Boss Better Now podcast was launched in 2021 to be "food for the boss' soul" and was recently named by the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM) as a "can't miss show for leaders" along with podcasts by Brene' Brown and Harvard Business Review. The podcast was a finalist for the 2022 People's Choice Award for podcasts in the Management/Business category. The complete guidance on Boss' Day can be found in Episode 80 Do's and Don'ts for Boss' Day.

