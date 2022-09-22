For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, "Rock Your Midlife" Radio Show Will Share Why It's Not Your Mother's Breast Cancer

Program host Dr. Ellen, aka The Midlife Whisperer™, is a breast cancer survivor who shares lessons learned and progress made

BURLINGTON, Vt., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Breast cancer survivor Ellen Albertson, a psychologist, registered dietician, and national board-certified health and wellness coach, will mark the 35th anniversary of the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month by making the subject the focus throughout October on her weekly "Rock Your Midlife" radio program, available on Voice America. The show airs live from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern on Wednesdays; available on all major podcast platforms, it reaches a global audience that includes the U.S., UK, China, Greece, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Ukraine, Russia, Chile, Japan, New Zealand, and Spain.

Ellen Albertson Book Cover

Dr. Ellen, the author of Rock Your Midlife: 7 Steps to Transform Yourself and Make Your Next Chapter Your Best Chapter, now knows that a breast cancer diagnosis can happen to anyone — even someone like her who had no family history of the disease and was living a healthy lifestyle. Luckily, her diagnosis was made early (1A) and within 30 days of beginning treatment she was in remission without losing her hair. What Dr. Ellen did not know was that she carries a BRCA mutation and that in combination with dense breasts increased her risk for the disease.

She wants people to know that even as President Biden announced the Cancer Moonshot program, substantial progress has already been made on the treatment options and survival rates of breast cancer patients. She points out that the five-year survival rate for patients with early diagnosis is now 99% and the overall death rate has decreased by 1% per year from 2013 to 2018, the result of treatment advances and earlier detection through screening.

In an interview, she can talk about:

Warning signs women may miss and the importance of early detection

How to advocate for yourself and incorporate both complementary and conventional treatments

Lifestyle changes to make

The power of a positive mindset

About Dr. Ellen

Dr. Ellen, aka The Midlife Whisperer™, is a psychologist, registered dietician, national board-certified health and wellness coach, and self-compassion teacher. She helps women transform themselves so they have the energy, confidence and clarity to make midlife their best chapter. An author, inspirational speaker and expert on women's well-being, Dr. Ellen has appeared on Extra, the Food Network and NBC World News and has been quoted in Psychology Today, Eating Well and USA Today. She has written five books and articles for SELF, Better Homes & Gardens and Good Housekeeping. Dr. Ellen brings over 25 years of counseling, coaching and healing experience to her holistic practice and transformational work. She lives on the Champlain Islands of Vermont with her high-tech, raw-food-loving partner Ken and her tree-climbing Border Collie Rosie.

Contact: Ellen Albertson, 802-497-7222; [email protected];

https://www.themidlifewhisperer.com;

https://drellenalbertson.com

SOURCE Ellen Albertson