For Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, USA, Agfa's Multipurpose DR 800 X-ray Room Combines Flexibility, Usability and Image Quality

MORTSEL, Belgium, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The configurable DR 800 combines positioning freedom, workflow improvements and high image quality, for enhanced operator and patient satisfaction.

It includes Dynamic MUSICA image processing software, for both static and dynamic (moving) images.

The DR 800 enables potential dose reductions of up to 60%[1], while offering the image quality needed for informed diagnosis and optimal patient outcomes.

With digital tomosynthesis capability, the DR 800 delivers MUSICA quality volume rendering with iterative reconstruction.

Agfa announces today that it has installed its DR 800 multipurpose X-ray room at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, part of the Chesapeake Regional Healthcare network, in Chesapeake, Virginia, USA. The system was installed and began patient exams in August, 2019. The DR 800 was chosen by the hospital for its flexibility, usability and image quality.

The 310-bed hospital is committed to providing the best possible care for patients, their family and guests. As a unified family of providers, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare brings a broad range of care to the people of southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina through its affiliate services. A local, independent, community-focused organization, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare offers area residents what they want: high quality, technologically advanced health care delivered by people who openly display their caring, concern and compassion.

Chesapeake Regional Healthcare is rolling out new technologies, state-of-the-art facilities, breakthrough clinical protocols, leading edge electronic information systems and powerful wellness initiatives to make each patient's care faster, safer and more effective.

Multitool of digital imaging

To increase the efficiency of their imaging investments, the hospital chose to install a DR 800 3-in-1 digital imaging solution. With the DR 800, all imaging capabilities – general radiography, fluoroscopy and free exposures – can be carried out in a single room. The versatility of this solution helps support that Chesapeake Regional Medical Center can utilize the room throughout the day, unlike a fluoroscopy-only unit that would be used only for specific exams.

Dynamic MUSICA for still and moving images

The DR 800 is equipped with Dynamic MUSICA, which processes both still (general radiography) and moving (fluoroscopy) images with the same, proven high image quality and efficient workflow. It also adds better noise suppression, superb brightness and density stabilization to dynamic imaging studies.

Patient radiation dose reduction

The DR 800 comes with LiveVision technology. This technology provides a first-person camera view of the patient, enabling precise, remote, radiation-free positioning. In addition, advanced Cesium Iodide (CsI) detector technology offers high-speed, high-resolution imaging and the potential for a lower dose1.

The gold standard MUSICA image processing software plays a further role in reducing dose.

Patient and operator comfort

Patient and operator comfort and safety are both enhanced by the remote control and in-room control capability, auto positioning and 180 cm Source Imaging Distance (SID). Exposure control and digital imaging functionality are seamlessly integrated into an intuitive, efficient user interface.

"The DR 800 is increasing our patient throughput, while maximizing the use of the room." states Marcus Foster, Director of Radiology Services at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. "Workflow is smoother, and the image quality is excellent. Our radiologists are very pleased with the image quality, room features and are excited we have added digital tomosynthesis capability for challenging exams. Additionally, the potential reduction in dose helps us meet our commitment to patients; to provide high quality and safer patient care."

"We appreciate the opportunity to meet Chesapeake Regional Healthcare's digital imaging needs," comments Jared Houk, Senior Vice President, Radiology Solutions, North America. "The innovative design of the DR 800, and our industry-leading MUSICA image processing software, provide excellent image quality, the potential to provide an up to 60% dose reduction1, and outstanding efficiency gains."

[1] Testing with board-certified radiologists has determined that Cesium Bromide (CR) and Cesium Iodide (DR) Detectors, when used with MUSICA image processing, can provide dose reductions between 50 to 60%, compared to traditional Barium Fluoro Bromide CR systems. Contact Agfa for more details.

SOURCE Agfa N.V.