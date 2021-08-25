For Communities in Water Crisis Genesis Systems Offers A New Source of Global Fresh Water World Product Launch, Tampa - September 14th

Vetted by the US Department of Defense, the award-winning Genesis WaterCube™ technology can harvest mass quantities of water directly from air where it is most needed—even in earth's most arid regions—from the Southwestern United States and the Middle East to North Africa and Australia.

"As climate change progresses and global freshwater scarcity worsens," notes Genesis CEO Ms. Shannon Stuckenberg, "we are confident that Genesis can make a real contribution in helping communities and regions—not only survive but sustainably adapt and thrive."

The September 14th Global Product Lanuch will include:

WaterCube™ product demonstration

VIP Breakfast "The Future of Global Fresh Water"

Announcement of Global Partnership Agreements

RSVP your spot now for this groundbreaking technology event!

Genesis Systems, LLC is a privately-owned company with global traction and expects to grow into a multi-trillion-dollar organization within the next five years. Its water system—running entirely on green energy and renewables is the only technology in existence that can provide up to 10,000,000 gallons of water per day with no access to a water source required.

Because of the system's minimal energy requirements, the Genesis AWG process can be powered by a variety of clean energy sources such as wind or solar and it requires no access to the electrical grid, other energy or water infrastructure. Requiring only an approximate 0.5 kilowatts or less of energy per gallon, the Genesis AWG technology drives the cost of potable water toward parity with many municipal and desalination water systems. And because water is harvested from the atmosphere with no water source or other infrastructure required—the Genesis technology can offer an invaluable solution to many land-locked regions facing drought conditions.

Even in pre-launch, the Genesis AWG technology has generated enthusiastic interest from the media, investors and pre-orders from both government and industrial applications which include agriculture, manufacturing and real estate development.

The Genesis Systems' technology mimics the process nature uses to extract water from the air. It was designed with ease of maintenance and reliability in mind. Unlike traditional water desalination plants, WaterCube™ does not rely on filters or membranes that need replacement, and does not produce a concentrated salt-brine or any toxic byproduct that requires disposal. The Genesis Systems process also has the unique ability to capture atmospheric CO2 during the water generation process.

The Genesis Systems organization boasts an impressive collection of scientists, engineers and innovators including such notable figures as Jordan Noone, former CTO of Relativity Space; Dr. Ned Allen, former Chief Scientist and fellow at Lockheed Martin; Lt. Gen David Deptula (ret); Vice Adm. Norbert Ryan, Jr. (Ret); former Gov. Matt Blunt (R-MO), and Ambassador R. James Woolsey, 16th Director of Central Intelligence.

Founded in 2016 with the singular mission to solve global water scarcity, Genesis Systems LLC is a woman-led, advanced-technology company employing ground-breaking materials and processes to generate low-cost, potable water—directly from the air at industrial scale—all with ultra-low energy expenditure.

Media Contact

Marston Webb International

[email protected]

(917) 887-0418

SOURCE Genesis Systems LLC