For Creators, By Creators Builds A Strong Footprint Within the Entrepreneur and Investor Communities In New York City

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We The People (WTP), the world's only multichannel crowdfunding retail chain and community, and TribalVision who are co-founders of "For Creators By Creators" (FCBC) today announced they are building a global community network for creators and investors after hosting a successful FCBC event in New York City on April 25, 2019. TribalVision, headquartered in Boston, is the official partner of WTP providing business development strategies and powerful marketing processes for FCBC and its creators. More than 130 entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders participated in the creators expo, panel discussions, networking dinner, and pitching session.

For Creators By Creators

The annual forum featured successful crowdfunding creators and industry experts as speakers, including Matt Higgins, Co-founder/CEO of RSE Ventures and Guest Shark from Shark Tank; John Fiorentino, Gravity Blanket and Moon Pod; Shrina Kurani, Republic; Hanson Grant, Think Board; and Jacob Durham, NOMATIC, to name a few. As part of its goal to support young entrepreneurs and creativity around the world, WTP partnered with Dr. Jart+, a FCBC 2019 Bronze sponsor, among others to make a donation to the KIPP NYC College Prep High School to empower young creators.

"Some of the best ideas come from people who use crowdfunding to get their product off the ground. But once that crowdfunding gets an entrepreneur started, then what?" said Higgins. "WTP is meeting a need in the marketplace, bridging the gap between crowdfunding an idea and getting it on store shelves and out to consumers."

Entrepreneurs who attended the New York event benefited from learning about the funding, legal, and marketing resources available in their local community to grow their companies. In addition, there were many opportunities to realize additional value after the event ended. For example, some creators who pitched their products were approached by potential investors during the event. Garrett Lang, a pitch participant, received interest from three investors after his presentation.

"We were thrilled to see the diversity of entrepreneurs who attended our FCBC event to network and learn tips to get their ideas off the ground through crowdfunding," said Jay Kang, CEO of WTP. "In particular, we are seeing our creator's showcase evolve into a versatile space where investors can find market-ready creators giving demos or looking for funding, and creators can find other creators to build relationships and potential partnerships. As we plan more FCBC events around the country, we will continue to bring entrepreneurs together to network, learn, showcase, and tap into the resources to build global brands."

WTP and TribalVision co-hosted FCBC events across the U.S. as a way to bring together entrepreneurs, provide education, and offer insights on best practices. Over the last six months, they have hosted FCBC events in St. Louis, Las Vegas, Boston, and now New York. Future locations for events will include Texas, California, and North Carolina.

WTP stores support and promote creators who have used crowdfunding to build their products and businesses. Using their online platform and brick-and-mortar space, WTP has designed a proven model to create revenue opportunities for these crowdfunding entrepreneurs and their products. To date, WTP has brought over 200 brands and more than a thousand products to the public, and the FCBC events are designed to welcome more entrepreneurs into the fold.

ABOUT WE THE PEOPLE

Established in 2016, We The People (WTP) is the world's only multichannel crowdfunding retail chain and community. Founded for creators by creators, Ryan Sim, Joel Liew, Nison Chan, and CEO Jay Kang, WTP has gone from 14 brands to more than 200 brands with multiple product lines, featured in six stores in Singapore, Malaysia and St. Louis, MO. In the U.S., consumers can purchase top crowdfunded products through wtpstoreusa.com .

Providing education, e-commerce, and brick-and-mortar retail space for crowdfunded entrepreneurs, WTP is quickly becoming the hub of innovation in Asia and around the world. With its goal to bring together the global creator community, WTP is expanding internationally to the United States, Australia, Spain, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

