For Creators, By Creators to Launch an Online Community for Entrepreneurs to Network, Learn and Share Ideas

ST. LOUIS, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We The People (WTP), the world's only multichannel crowdfunding retail chain and community, and TribalVision , co-founders of "For Creators By Creators" (FCBC), today announced the launch of an online global community as an extension of information, resources, and a network for crowdfunded creators and investors worldwide. Entrepreneurs can visit https://fcbc.co to explore this dynamic resource for the growing creator community.

TribalVision, headquartered in Boston, is now the official marketing partner of WTP, providing business development strategies and powerful marketing processes for FCBC and its crowdfunded creators. Members of the community will have the opportunity to gain valuable insight to promote products from this leading marketing firm.

The website will offer creators a hub for information and resources needed to take a crowdfunded idea and make it a product that can be distributed internationally. Creators will have the opportunity to learn about funding, marketing, legal, distribution, fulfillment, and more.

"At every FCBC event, creators always have lots of questions about funding, marketing, and legal," said Jay Kang, CEO of WTP. "We decided to address their concerns in two ways – by creating a website with essential resources for creators, and by giving creators who are part of the FCBC community the chance to work directly with TribalVision to market their products."

The website will include contributed content from creators covering important aspects of crowdfunding by industry or sector, and by phase (starting out, local growth, follow up campaigns, and then global launch). The site will later offer online forums, how-to videos and profiles of creators. Creators will have the opportunity to network with other creators and investors who are interested in partnering with crowdfunded entrepreneurs.

"We are thrilled to continue working with WTP to build the FCBC community through events and this new website," said Suzy Im, Vice President, TribalVision. "Our mission is to help organizations grow and we are excited by the opportunity to provide marketing support to the creator community."

WTP and TribalVision co-hosted FCBC events across the U.S. as a way to bring together entrepreneurs, provide education, and offer insights on best practices. Over the last six months, they have hosted FCBC events in St. Louis, Las Vegas, Boston, and New York. Future locations for events will include Texas, California, and North Carolina.

WTP stores support and promote creators who have used crowdfunding to build their products and businesses. Using their online platform and brick-and-mortar space, WTP has designed a proven model to create revenue opportunities for these crowdfunded entrepreneurs and their products. To date, WTP has brought over 200 brands and more than a thousand products to the public, and the FCBC events are designed to welcome more entrepreneurs into the fold.

ABOUT TRIBALVISION

Headquartered in Boston, TribalVision is an outsourced marketing firm that specializes in developing and executing global marketing strategies, building powerful marketing processes, and strengthening internal marketing teams through training - serving as an extension of creators' marketing teams to add value to their companies. Having provided solutions for companies of all sizes around the world, TribalVision's expertise includes startup marketing and advising. For more information, please visit www.tribalvision.com .

ABOUT WE THE PEOPLE

Established in 2016, We The People (WTP) is the world's only multichannel crowdfunding retail chain and community. Founded for creators by creators, Ryan Sim, Joel Liew, Nison Chan, and CEO Jay Kang, WTP has gone from 14 brands to more than 200 brands with multiple product lines, featured in six stores in Singapore, Malaysia and St. Louis, MO. In the U.S., consumers can purchase top crowdfunded products through wtpstoreusa.com .

Providing education, e-commerce, and brick-and-mortar retail space for crowdfunded entrepreneurs, WTP is quickly becoming the hub of innovation in Asia and around the world. With its goal to bring together the global creator community, WTP is expanding internationally to the United States, Australia, Spain, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

