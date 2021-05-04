For Earth Baby, Innovation Is Key

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Baby is redefining prenatal, postnatal, and newborn care through a line of genuinely innovative skin and body care products. The company was "curated out of a grandmother's love for her grandchild" and has remained pinpoint-focused on delivering meaningful, quality solutions for pregnant mothers and young families. Earth Baby has set new benchmarks in its industry by going beyond cliché corporate social responsibility initiatives. The brand is revolutionizing family health and wellness through one-of-a-kind formulas and groundbreaking science.

Earth Baby began nearly two decades ago when newly minted grandmother Florence Nacino decided to create a line of organic, non-toxic, kid-friendly hygiene products that were as effective as they were sustainable. Throughout the intervening time, Earth Baby has been fueled by a resounding commitment to go above and beyond the status quo.

Apart from her work with Earth Baby, Nacino has spent over four decades laboring as a health and beauty formulation researcher, chemist, and regulatory specialist for brands around the globe. Throughout her experiences, the entrepreneur noticed that innovation always stood out as a key differentiating factor between the brands that merely survived and those that blazed the trail for the future.

Naturally, the founder looked for ways to infuse her own brand with a spirit of innovation and consumer-focused creativity. Motivated by the founder's commitment to novel solutions, Earth Baby has developed a line of effective yet sensitive hygiene products. These span the gamut from hand sanitizers and moisturizing lotions to shampoos, sunscreens, diaper rash creams, and even aromatherapy.

The company incorporates organic fruit and vegetable-based ingredients into its formulas that are genuinely non-toxic and gentle yet still effective. It has also worked double-time to ensure that its products are eco-friendly and sustainably manufactured. However, these aren't unique value propositions for the Earth Baby brand. They're just starting points.

From this solid foundation, the Earth Baby R&D team has worked tirelessly to also integrate its novel Oleosphere technology into the brand's various product offerings. This bubbly scientific breakthrough helps each of Earth Baby's products to deliver unprecedented results without resorting to nasty chemical solutions.

Earth Baby prides itself on industry standards like quality and sustainability. However, it's the company's obsession with innovation that is helping the Earth Baby brand stand out in the saturated health and wellness niche. With a forward-thinking, trail-blazing mindset, the sky is the limit for this exciting brand as it continues to make its presence felt in the family hygiene market and beyond.

About Earth Baby: Earth Baby is a family-run business that was launched in 2007 as an attempt to fill a then much-needed gap in the family health care market. In 2019 the company was relaunched with an upgraded formula that heavily focused on the brand's unique Oleosphere technology. Earth Baby has received recognition and accolades from numerous media and press publications.

