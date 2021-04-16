For Earth Day, SciTech Kids is Holding an In-Person Seed Bomb Making Event to Honor the More Than 2,000 Unclaimed COVID-19 Victims Buried at Hart Island

NEW YORK, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SciTech Kids is offering an in-person Earth Day event in honor of the more than 2,000 unclaimed COVID-19 victims that are buried in mass graves at Hart Island. Children and their families will create seed bombs that allow them to grow wildflowers or vegetables they can take home and plant in their community. "More than one-tenth of the people who have died from the coronavirus in New York City may be buried on Hart Island, the city's potter's field, says Kim Magloire, an epidemiologist and founder of SciTech Kids. "Our goal is to plant 2,300 seed bombs with their names on a 3D printed plant stick."

Earth Day Seed Bomb Kim Magloire at SciTech Kids

Earth Day at SciTech Kids is also a great opportunity for parents to learn the science behind seed bombs alongside their children. Each family will be seated at their own table to ensure in social distancing. "Having a 2,000 sq. ft. facility with outdoor space provides us with ample space for this event," says Magloire. Participants will also use Clyraguard, a protection spray, which inactivates the coronavirus on your mask and hands for up to 8 hours. "We have been using Clyraguard at our storefront since October and have had no cases of the virus," says Magloire.

Seed bombs are a mixture of clay, soil, and seeds. Planting will not only help with the beautification of the earth but also provide a source of nectar to butterflies and bees that are looking for food. This project is fun and exciting because the seed bombs are designed to resemble planet Earth. "Of course, we will also teach the science of seed bombs and how they work," says Magloire.

This free event will be held on Thursday, April 22, from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm and Saturday, April 24, from 10 am to 4 pm at SciTech Kids, 215 East 81st Street, New York, NY 10028. You can register on our website at www.scitechkids.com or email us at [email protected].

SciTech Kids is an innovative STEAM lab for children ages 3 to 15 that provides hands-on STEM experiences which captivate their imagination. Their award-winning programs have been recognized by the White House and National Geographic.

