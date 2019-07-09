For Eminence Organic Skin Care, Being Cruelty-Free is the Standard

NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Many beauty brands are hopping on the 'cruelty-free' movement but producing cruelty-free formulas has been a priority for award-winning professional skin care brand Eminence Organic Skin Care from the very beginning.

The term "cruelty-free" refers to products that are created without harming animals and are not tested on animals. In the 1990s skin care companies began creating their own arbitrary terms, such as 'animal friendly', but without a clear, universal standard of what the terms meant consumers were left confused. To ensure customers of the brand's position on animal cruelty, Eminence Organics has worked directly with non-profit organizations, such as Beauty Without Bunnies, for many years. These third-party certifications have global standards and enable consumers to have confidence that the products they purchase and the brands they support are truly "cruelty-free".

Eminence Organics' mission statement reflects its commitment to "enhance well-being naturally," and provide results-driven products that support sustainability and an organic way of life. Rooted in this ethos, the brand supports a wide array of charitable initiatives, from planting a tree for every product sold to providing organic meals to children undergoing medical treatments. Pledging to always be cruelty-free is only one more manifestation of the Eminence Organics credo.

In addition to holding cruelty-free certification, Eminence Organic Skin Care is a Certified B Corporation®, evaluated by the non-profit B Lab® to meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency.

