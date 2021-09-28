For Every Athlete, Everywhere: Jalen Hurts Debuts New Eastbay Performance Line

Eastbay Performance will roll out seasonally and throughout 2022 inclusive of women's and kids collections on Eastbay.com, ChampsSports.com, at select Champs Sports locations as well as on Footlocker.com.

"As a company that has been a part of the athlete's life for decades, we are in a position to create an apparel line that authentically meets the needs of the next generation of athletes," said Guy Harkless, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Champs Sports and Eastbay. "Through Eastbay's integration with Champs Sports, we've been able connect with the sport obsessed individual in a more holistic way. Jalen is the perfect partner to launch this collection because he embodies what it means to be an athlete on and off the field."

Harnessing the brand motto "Game, Train, Live," Eastbay Performance gives athletes a range of apparel to support their dynamic lifestyle. With product developed for each category – compression items including tops, tanks and tights, are available for game performance, Gymtech tees, jackets and shorts are featured for training, and fleece pants and hoodies round out the collection for daily casual wear geared towards the athlete.

"As an athlete growing up, Eastbay was always a big destination for me," said Hurts. "I was so excited when I was presented with this opportunity. Eastbay Performance is really taking the industry to the next level because it considers every facet of an athlete's life. I can't wait for everyone else to get their hands on this and incorporate the line into their game."

To kick off the partnership, Jalen was featured on the cover of Eastbay's August catalog where he sported brand new looks from the line. He will be featured on all digital and social promotions in support of this launch. As part of his two-year partnership, he will also be the face of future campaigns, attend upcoming events, community activations and produce custom social content for the brand's channels.

As the go-to provider of athletic gear, apparel and footwear, Eastbay and Champs Sports continue to inspire the next generation of athletes by helping them game, train and live at their best, with a mission to be the true expression of sport culture.

For more information, please visit www.Eastbay.com/eastbay.html and follow Eastbay, Champs Sports and Foot Locker.

About Champs Sports and Eastbay

As part of the Foot Locker, Inc. family of brands, Champs Sports and Eastbay have joined forces at the intersection of sport and style to offer a curated assortment of athletic-inspired footwear, apparel and accessories for the high school athlete. Today's rising star is more than their moves on the court/field and more than their game stats. They are all about performance, but equally focused on perfecting their self-expression and personal style. Eastbay is the authority on sports performance, while Champs Sports is the go-to destination for an athlete's off-court/field sports-inspired lifestyle. One team, here to win.

About Foot Locker, Inc.

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep. With approximately 3,000 retail stores in 27 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York.

