For Eyes by GrandVision Announces Magda Nogueras, O.D. As Vice President, Professional Services

In this role, Dr. Nogueras will assume responsibilities for all functions within the Professional Services organization, including most optometric relations, recruiting, scheduling, contracting, and issues resolution. She will be called upon to interpret and understand state and federal laws regarding optometric affiliation, managed vision credentialing, obtaining optometric equipment and office management systems. The role will also involve developing coverage strategies and working with Retail Operations to ensure best optometry/retail affiliations.

"Dr. Nogueras represents an incredible addition at this position for our brand and will be an enormous asset for our doctors, who represent some of our most valuable assets," said For Eyes CEO Jose Costa. "Her experience working with the franchise model and within the corridors of some of our largest competitors will prove invaluable as we look to a bright future."

Dr. Nogueras, a native of Puerto Rico, joins the Florida-based healthcare brand following leadership positions at eyewear brands like Lenscrafters, Pearle Vision and Luxottica.

About For Eyes by GrandVision

For Eyes was founded in 1972 in Philadelphia, PA on the foundation that an optical store should have a friendly open environment with fair pricing and high-quality standards. Throughout the years, For Eyes has grown to 116 stores across the United States. In December of 2015 For Eyes became a part of GrandVision, the global leader in optical retail. We leverage this global knowledge in eye care, technology & products to provide the highest level of service in each of our stores.

About GrandVision

GrandVision is the global leader in optical retail by number of stores (excluding sunglass specialty stores) and delivers high quality and affordable eye care to more and more customers around the world. The high quality eye care offered by GrandVision includes a wide range of services provided by its optical experts, prescription glasses including frames and lenses, contact lenses and contact lens care products, and sunglasses both plain and with prescription lenses. These products are offered through its leading optical retail banners, which operate in 43 countries across Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia. GrandVision serves its customers in over 6,700 stores and with more than 26,600 full time equivalent employees, which are proving every day that in eye care, we care more. For more information, please visit www.grandvision.com.

