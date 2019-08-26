For Faster Research on Immunotherapies: PromoCell to Offer HLA-typed Human Primary Cells

HEIDELBERG, Germany, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PromoCell, a premier manufacturer of human primary cells and cell culture products, is a pioneer in offering HLA-typed human primary cells for researchers around the world. The company announced that it now offers a broad range of high quality HLA-typed cells from several organs, allowing scientists to test their therapies and detect potential cross-reactions. Overall, PromoCell has a large inventory featuring more than 100 HLA-typed donors in stock. Interested researchers receive the complete HLA-typing report upon purchase for each donor. This saves valuable time, as HLA typing of primary cells is a long process. HLA, which stands for Human Leukocyte Antigen, is responsible for the regulation of the immune system in humans.

HLA-typed cells are an important model to test new immunotherapies

With the rapid advances in cancer immunotherapy, tumor HLA-typing as a predictive marker in neoantigen identification is becoming more relevant than ever. "We recently took a major step forward in this direction and are now glad to provide scientists with HLA-typed human primary cells for their research,'' says Dr. Irma Boercsoek, COO of PromoCell. HLA types have also become an important factor in cardiovascular morbidity and mortality rates in patients.

Speeding up testing of new therapies for cancer patients

"HLA-typed human primary cells will be a great tool in the development and testing of new drugs. Scientists now know upon purchase if the cells they buy have the relevant HLA type for their research," adds Dr. Manish Kumar, Product Manager for cells and media at PromoCell. Animal testing does not provide the same relevant evidence, as results cannot be directly transferred to the human system. Speeding up testing can also shorten the development time of new therapies for cancer patients.

About PromoCell

PromoCell GmbH, based in Heidelberg, Germany, is a biotech company that supplies researchers worldwide with tools and training for human primary cell culture and cell analysis. Managing Director Dirk Hüttner founded the company in 1990. PromoCell has 110 employees.

Today, PromoCell offers more than 8,000 human cell culture and cell biology products. Under its brand, the company offers human primary cells, stem cells and blood cells, as well as optimized products for cancer cell culture, including kits for 3D cell culture. PromoCell's cell biology products are used for in-depth analysis of cells in culture. The portfolio includes quality kits and reagents for cell biology, such as antibodies, ELISAs, cytokines, and growth factors.

As original manufacturer of all primary cells, stem cells and blood cells, PromoCell is committed to the highest ethical and legal standards. When obtaining human tissue, the company strictly complies with European biomedical conventions, respects human rights, and protects donor privacy. Along with certified, high-quality products, PromoCell offers ISO certified professional training through its PromoCell Academy, founded in 2004. Find out more about PromoCell on the website or via its presence on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

