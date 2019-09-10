For Fifth Year, Collaborative Solutions Is Recognized by Consulting Magazine as a "Best Firm to Work For"

RESTON, Va., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaborative Solutions announced today that it has been recognized as the number two 'Best Firm to Work For' by Consulting® Magazine for the second year in a row. Consulting® Magazine conducts the popular Best Firms survey annually, with over three hundred of the industry's top firms participating in 2019.

"Having a spot at number two on this list for the second year in a row is a huge accomplishment," said Carroll Ross, Chief Executive Officer. "This recognition highlights everything that we work so hard to accomplish – from culture and client engagement, to career development and strategy, and I am humbled and proud that through our acquisition and integration of another firm this past year, we have been able to not only maintain, but strengthen each of these areas."

Rankings were based on the online survey conducted over the spring and summer, which garnered participation from 11,000 consultants at every staff level. The survey included six categories which measured different aspects of employee satisfaction. These categories included: Client Engagement, Firm Culture, Firm Leadership, Career Development, Work/Life Balance, and Compensation & Benefits. Collaborative Solutions ranked in the top three in each category.

"The results of the survey are extremely encouraging," said Bob Maller, President and Chief Culture Officer. "With our open-door policy and dedication to a culture of feedback, we like to think that we have a good pulse on morale, but this shows us our programs and initiatives really are beneficial and well received by our consultants. We work in a fast-paced and demanding industry, so it is critical that we keep the wellbeing of our employees a priority."

Collaborative Solutions' dedication to employee wellbeing is all-encompassing. Everyone is viewed and treated as a full person with unique and valuable skill sets, career goals, and personal lives. Collaborative strives to build upon and nurture each of these elements with vast training opportunities, a mentorship program, and bi-annual career conversations, which come coupled with benefits like volunteer time off and unlimited PTO. The result of this dedication is a superior workforce and the reputation that our consultants offer the knowledge, experience, and integrity that make Collaborative the preferred firm choice for those interested in digital transformation.

Throughout Collaborative's 16-year history, the company has been honored with numerous workplace and leadership awards. This latest recognition follows several others received by Collaborative in 2019, some of which include:

Fortune Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services, #3

Best Place to Work in Illinois , #5

, #5 Top 100 Best Companies in Florida , #9

, #9 Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials, #13

Great Place to Work for All Leadership Award

Best Place to Work in Atlanta , #10

About Collaborative Solutions

Collaborative Solutions is a leading global Finance and HR Transformation consultancy that leverages world-class cloud solutions to help deliver successful outcomes for its customers. As one of the longest-tenured consulting partners with Workday, Collaborative Solutions has a 98% customer satisfaction rate and has worked with over 625 Workday Financial Management, Human Resources, Student and Payroll global Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, and education and government institutions.

Collaborative Solutions has deployed in over 125 countries and has experience with organizations ranging from 200 to 200,000 employees. Collaborative Solutions is based in the Washington, D.C., metro area and has offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Suzi Savarese

221531@email4pr.com

888-545-5387 x800

SOURCE Collaborative Solutions