For Financial Education Benefits Center Members Seeking Chiropractic Pain Relief, Savings Benefit May Come in Handy

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Most Americans are in pain, but some aren't seeing anyone about it. Lower back pain plagues two-thirds of all Americans but some are not seeking expert help. There are a variety of treatments and professionals that may help to ease lower back pain, from medical doctors to physical therapists to acupuncturists, but chiropractors remain a popular choice for people experiencing pain. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company, offers discounts on alternative health practices including chiropractic.

"If you have the means to do so, seeking help for your aches and pains may help bring up your quality of life," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC. "People tend to get used to something if it isn't interrupting their life so much, but that doesn't mean it's not worth addressing."

Chiropractic is an alternative medicine practice that, among other aspects, uses bodily adjustments to treat pain or other issues. Chiropractors usually work with the spine and treat patients who are looking to ease back pain. Chiropractic is still considered an alternative health practice, though chiropractic is pretty widespread. The American Chiropractic Association reports there are 77,000 chiropractors in the United States working in a variety of settings.

Members of Financial Education Benefits Center, depending on their plan level, have access to various health and wellness-related savings. Eligible FEBC members will have access to alternative health savings that include chiropractic discounts.

"At FEBC, we are looking to promote ways for people to get healthy and stay healthy, including dealing with their pain," said Martinez. "We hope that our savings benefits can be a tool in that way."

