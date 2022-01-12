For First Time Since Launch, FORTUNE Opens Consumer Applications for FORTUNE Connect™, the Premier Leadership Learning Community

Leveraging Fortune's century of business experience, FORTUNE Connect Fellows are able to expand their leadership skills, build a network of courageous allies, and keep up with the rapidly changing world of business at their own pace, while learning where business leaders should find opportunities to accelerate growth and improve stakeholder outcomes. Fellows receive unparalleled access to CEOs, thought leaders, and experts through regular events, as well as special live digital access to Fortune's flagship, invitation-only C-suite level conferences, and they engage in meaningful connections with peers across industries, functions, and geographies through Fortune's private membership and social learning platform.

FORTUNE Connect applicants should be executive-bound professionals who want to grow their careers while making the world a better place. Connect Fellows are leaders from diverse backgrounds located across the globe who have not yet entered the C-Suite. They are Directors, SVPs and Vice Presidents at their companies who are dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, stakeholder capitalism and purpose-driven leadership.

Fellows who complete the curriculum will receive the FORTUNE Connect Certificate, indicating they have completed career enrichment exercises in four key areas: purpose, inclusion, stakeholder capitalism, and strategic leadership agility.

For more information about becoming a FORTUNE Connect Fellow, visit https://fortune.com/connect .

About FORTUNE

FORTUNE drives the conversation about business. With a global perspective, the guiding wisdom of history, and an unflinching eye to the future, we report and reveal the stories that matter today-and that will matter even more tomorrow. With the trusted power to convene and challenge those who are shaping industry, commerce and society around the world, FORTUNE lights the path for global leaders-and gives them the tools to make business better. www.fortune.com

