For First Time U.S. Mint Releases Coins Honoring Purple Heart Heroes

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the week when our nation celebrates the birthday of America's first president, George Washington, a first-of-its-kind tribute to our Purple Heart heroes is being released by the United States Mint. The National Purple Heart Hall of Honor Commemorative Coins pay tribute to America's combat wounded and those who made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom, through a series of powerfully detailed coins. The U.S. Mint coin program will support the work of the National Purple Heart Honor Mission and ensure our heroes' sacrifices are never forgotten.

Available in three denominations, this historic tribute to service and sacrifice in the form of limited-edition legal tender coins tells the story of the Purple Heart and the sacrifice of military heroes throughout our history. The coins will go on sale on Thursday, February 24 at 12:00pm EST and will be offered at a special discounted introductory rate by the Mint.

Col. Russell O. Vernon (Ret.), the executive director of the National Purple Heart Honor Mission, shared the organization's excitement saying, "These coins are an historic tribute by a grateful nation to the courage displayed by the more than 1.8 million Americans awarded the Purple Heart and their families. Our Purple Heart recipients don't see themselves as heroes, but they are proof that the freedom we cherish comes at a cost."

Col. Vernon also praised the design work done by the U.S. Mint. "These coins are truly works of art. The designs created by the Mint's artists and sculptors include an array of elements that powerfully represent the history of the Purple Heart, and the cost of freedom," Vernon said. "This coin program will help the National Purple Heart Honor Mission continue to tell and preserve the stories of valor of these great men and women to ensure they can be shared with future generations of Americans."

Coins will be available for purchase through the Mint's website at https://catalog.usmint.gov/purple-heart-commemorative-coin/ with a special discounted introductory price for the first 30 days. Those looking to receive more information can also visit www.PurpleHeartCoins.org.

Full details on the elements of the gold coin's design can be found HERE, elements for the silver coin's design can be found HERE, and elements of the clad coin's design can be found HERE.

The National Purple Heart Honor Mission is an approved 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports a variety of programs to promote the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor, pay tribute to our Purple Heart recipients, and educate all Americans about our combat-wounded veterans to ensure those who sacrificed for freedom are never forgotten. Learn more and support their efforts at www.PurpleHeartMission.org.

