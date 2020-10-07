For Five Coffee Opens Third Virginia Location in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For Five Coffee Roasters has officially opened their doors in Washington D.C., marking its first location in D.C. and third in the DMV area. In partnership with Rockrose Developers at 2001 K Street NW, For Five's ground-level location exists at 2000 L Street NW within Alexander Court. The location is open to the public and offers indoor and outdoor seating, making it the perfect spot to enjoy a quality cup of coffee with friends.

"Opening a location in our nation's capital was very important to our company. Working closely with the team at Rockrose over the past two years, we have not only opened our flagship location on L Street, but have also created the For Five Sky Bar in the lobby," says Stefanos Vouvoudakis, President and Co-Founder of For Five Coffee Roasters. "The design and quality are second to none. We have successfully married both specialty coffee and cocktails in what I feel is one of the premier lobby amenities."

Rockrose Director of Commercial Leasing Robert C. Fink is looking forward to continuing the For Five expansion within the L Street location at Alexander Court. "The space looks great and the coffee and baked goods are best in class. Once the pandemic is behind us and occupancy returns to Alexander Court, For Five will be opening our Sky Lobby Cafe & Wine Bar on our mezzanine level. The amenity is fully built and raring to go. Our tenants will be immediately hooked, and I look forward to the day that I can say we had them first!"

For Five at Alexander Court serves as the flagship D.C. location, housing our classic specialty drink menu, fresh pastry and our infamous For Five stuffed cookies. For Five D.C. also offers our wildly popular food program designed by For Five Executive Chef Scheyla Acosta, featuring gluten free, dairy free, and vegan options like the Churro Pancakes and the Dolsot Bibimbap throughout the breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus. The cafe is open 7 days a week from 7 A.M. to 6 P.M for dine in and takeout. Any questions about our menu or the cafe can be answered at (202)920-0101.

About Rockrose

Rockrose has been an industry leader and an influential force in real estate for half a century. Founded in 1970, the company got its start renovating Greenwich Village brownstones. This early success led to larger projects throughout the city including multi-family new construction, large-scale rehabilitation, and major office development. Over the past five decades, Rockrose has acquired, developed or repositioned nearly 6 million square feet of office space and approximately 15,000 residential apartments in New York and Washington, DC. Rockrose is guided by a creative vision and commitment to make our neighborhoods better places to live and work.

About For Five Coffee Roasters

For Five Coffee is a micro-roasting facility based in Queens, New York. Founded in 2010 by two best friends - Stefanos Vouvoudakis and Tom Tsiplakos - who wanted to introduce specialty coffee by New Yorkers for the world, For Five thrives on the energy of the city it calls home and the worldwide relationships and experiences it has garnered through the years.

