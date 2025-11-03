FOR FIVE DAYS ONLY: JENI'S OFFERS FREE SHIPPING ONLINE

Stock up for the holidays, or get your gifting in early!

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Before Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there's Jeni's Free Ship Week, created for the early indulgers, the stocker-uppers, and the forward-thinking gift-givers!

Jeni's Splendid Holiday Collection

Starting today, Monday, November 3, Jeni's is offering free shipping for a limited time, the perfect opportunity to treat yourself (or someone else) to festive flavors. Place an order of $65 or more at jenis.com through Friday, November 7, and shipping is free. Just use code FREESHIP at checkout. You can even choose your delivery week, making it easy to plan ahead and send sweet surprises right on time.

Even sweeter? Jeni's Splendid Holiday Collection is now available, filled with flavors made for gathering, gifting, and savoring. This year's collection celebrates the joy of the season with an all new standout flavor, Cranberry Panettone with Chocolate Sprinkles, alongside returning favorites. Each pint puts the merry in the dairy in true Jeni's fashion: inventive, nostalgic, and irresistible. These flavors are complex enough to be the star of the dessert spread, but are confident enough to be the sidekick to your favorite holiday cake, cookie, or pie.

Jeni's 2025 Splendid Holiday Flavors include:

Cranberry Panettone with Chocolate Sprinkles (new!) — Brioche-scented custard with cranberry-orange jam and chocolate sprinkles. Inspired by the classic Italian holiday dessert.

— Brioche-scented custard with cranberry-orange jam and chocolate sprinkles. Inspired by the classic Italian holiday dessert. Dulce de Leche (new!) — Gooey dulce de leche caramel swirled into sweetened condensed milk ice cream.

— Gooey dulce de leche caramel swirled into sweetened condensed milk ice cream. White Chocolate Peppermint — A swirl of pink and white peppermint with white chocolate freckles.

— A swirl of pink and white peppermint with white chocolate freckles. Boozy Eggnog — Velvety egg custard spiked with nutmeg and Uncle Nearest Whiskey.

— Velvety egg custard spiked with nutmeg and Uncle Nearest Whiskey. Pistachio Macaron — Pure roasted pistachio cream with a honeyed, nougat-like texture.

Available nationwide at jenis.com, in Jeni's scoop shops across the country, and in select grocery stores, while supplies last. To explore the full 2025 holiday lineup and gifting-ready collections, visit jenis.com/collections/holiday-gifts .

About Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is an American ice cream company devoted to making the finest ice creams the world has ever known. Founded in 2002 by James Beard Award-winning ice cream maker Jeni Britton, Jeni's has emerged over the past 20 years as the new standard by which all other ice creams are judged. With Jeni in charge of all creative output—from the ice cream itself to all of the supporting details that enhance the experience of eating it—Jeni's continues to make one-of-a-kind flavors with Direct and Fair Trade ingredients and super fresh milk from family dairy farms. Today, Jeni's is a Certified B Corporation known for its social, environmental, and business leadership with more than 85 scoop shops, an online shop at jenis.com, and distribution in top grocery stores across the country.

