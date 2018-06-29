For fourth consecutive year, ATA Renews DriverFacts as Featured Product Program Provider

ARLINGTON, Va., June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations announced that DriverFacts, a software and service provider that helps fleets maintain accurate driver data and streamline administrative processes throughout HR, recruiting and safety departments, has been renewed as a provider in the ATA Business Solutions Featured Product program.

"The top issue of concern in the trucking industry is the driver shortage, which means our industry has a lot of great jobs available right now and expects to hire hundreds of thousands of new drivers over the next few years," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "As ATA allocates more resources to solving this problem through legislation and removing regulatory barriers, our industry's motor carriers are turning to recruiting and retention tools, like those offered by DriverFacts, to support their workforce development efforts."

DriverFacts' core offering is its leading third-party administrative service (TPAS), which automates carriers' responses to incoming DOT safety sensitive work history requests with real-time data updates and accuracy checks to insure compliance. Its paperless storage and archiving simplifies responses to audits and potential litigation. Key reports include The Morning Report, which identifies current drivers in jeopardy of leaving and past drivers who might be available again to help with driver retention and recruiting. With easy-to-use technology and software, DriverFacts' TPAS is customized to fit each carrier's individual requirements.

Additional products from DriverFacts include Drug & Alcohol Manager, which simplifies the management and documentation of driver drug and alcohol testing, so drivers are onboarded faster; and SMARTSystem, a report delivery portal and archiving service that gives carriers a single point-of-access to PSP, CDLIS, MVRs, criminal reports and more, saving carriers time and money.

"The commitment to solving driver-specific regulatory issues is the entire focus of the company," said DriverFacts President and CEO Dave Widly. "It's this focus that allows us to create products and services that not only help trucking companies meet regulatory requirements, they save our customers a lot of time and money and let them focus on their businesses and not on administrative processes. That's why we support the ATA and attend conferences regularly to learn how to best serve the industry."

To learn more about the ATA Featured Product program visit www.atabusinesssolutions.com

About DriverFacts:

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward.

