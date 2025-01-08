For Fourth Year, Everspring Recognized Among Chicago's Best Places to Work

Award Recognition Reflects Company's Continued Momentum, Growth and Innovation in Higher Ed Technology

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring, a rapidly growing force in education technology, today announced its recognition on Built In's 2025 Best Places to Work Awards, earning a coveted spot on Chicago's 100 Best Midsize Companies list. This achievement comes at a pivotal moment for Everspring, following the successful launch of its VIA enrollment marketing platform and continued strategic partnerships that enable universities to adapt and thrive in a dynamic higher ed landscape.

"This recognition reflects the extraordinary momentum we're experiencing at Everspring," says Beth Hollenberg, CEO of Everspring. "Our team's innovative spirit and dedication to transforming higher education have created an environment where top talent thrives. As we continue to expand our technology solutions and deepen our university partnerships, this award validates our commitment to fostering a workplace that attracts and retains the industry's brightest minds."

The honor arrives as Everspring expands its comprehensive education services with powerful SaaS technology offerings. The company's recent launch of VIA, its enrollment marketing intelligence platform, exemplifies how Everspring's growing suite of solutions addresses critical challenges in higher education, from disconnected data to enrollment optimization.

"Being recognized as a Best Place to Work is a testament to these companies' commitment to building a workplace where individuals and innovation thrive," says Built In CEO and Founder, Maria Christopoulos Katris. "At Built In, we understand that great companies are powered by great teams, and this achievement showcases their dedication to fostering a culture of growth, inclusivity, and excellence. Congratulations on this well-deserved honor."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work using company data about compensation and benefits, weighing criteria such as remote and flexible work opportunities, DEI programs, and other people-first cultural offerings that today's tech professionals value most.

