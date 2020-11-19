For fourth year in a row, Geneia named a Best Places to Work in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneia , a healthcare analytic solutions and services company that is simplifying the transition to value-based care, proudly announces it has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania for the fourth year in a row.

"Employees at Geneia come to work for us because they are mission-focused and want to make life better for others," said President and CEO Heather Lavoie. "We are especially proud to be considered among the Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania because it is a direct reflection of how our employees feel. The way our employees have come together and committed to create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive work environment is emblematic of the energy and enthusiasm they bring to their work."

The Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania is an awards competition that assesses company policies and employee satisfaction. Winners are the companies that received the highest combined scores in a twofold evaluation: a review of the company's workforce policies, practices, philosophies, systems and demographics plus the results of an employee survey measuring employee satisfaction.

Geneia has earned the award every year it has applied. To learn more about Geneia's positive, inclusive company culture, visit:

To hear Geneia leaders discuss value-based care, interoperability and the digital front door, click here.

For more information about the Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania competition, see https://teampa.com/2020/09/2020-list-of-best-places-to-work-in-pennsylvania-revealed/.

ABOUT GENEIA

Geneia LLC is a healthcare analytics and services company. We work to improve collaboration between healthcare providers, health plans and employers to better support personalized, patient-centered care. Through advanced technology, education and training, insights and clinical services, we help clients better identify and actively manage high-risk populations, improve quality measurement and outcomes, and strengthen revenue. Rooted in deep clinical experience and leading-edge data science, our client-centric, phased approach to population health simplifies the transition to risk and value-based care. Our offices are located in Harrisburg, PA and Manchester, NH. To learn more, visit Geneia.com (https://www.geneia.com) or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

