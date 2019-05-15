For Getaround, It's Go Time! Instant Carsharing Leader Launches Global Campaign & Puts Jonathan Van Ness Behind The Wheel To Accelerate Demand For Carsharing

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Date night? It's Go Time. Moving day? It's Go Time. Beach weather? It's Go Time. And for Getaround, the carsharing platform that empowers users to instantly rent and drive cars owned by people nearby, It's Go Time. The carsharing pioneer today launched its first global, integrated marketing campaign, "It's Go Time." The brand campaign brings scale and accelerates growth to a fast-growing category of the sharing economy - carsharing.

"People all over the world are embracing carsharing because of the convenience and freedom it offers, and we are excited to accelerate that trend with the launch of the 'It's Go Time.' campaign," said Getaround Founder & CEO Sam Zaid. "A day with a car is a day of empowerment, which is the heart of our brand brought to life by this global campaign."

Getaround allows instant access to thousands of differing car models for rent by the hour or by the day. From getting groceries without relying on awkward rideshare line, going surfing without having to schlepp your board on the bus, grabbing lunch at an out-of-the way place and then getting your errands done on the way home, or taking a Tesla for a spin—Getaround allows you to go where you want, when you want. When you have anywhere access to the perfect car, anytime is "go" time.

"Getaround's first fully integrated global brand campaign, 'It's Go Time.', sends a clear, simple message to consumers that Getaround is the easiest way to get the best car for whatever you want or need to do," said Getaround Vice President of Marketing Allison Van Houten. "Our research showed that people are eager for technology-driven solutions like carsharing that allow them to experience life on their own terms, create more sustainable communities, and offer ease and convenience. However, the quickly evolving mobility landscape and sharing economy can be confusing for consumers to navigate. 'It's Go Time.' aims to boldly create awareness, effectively educate and inspire action among consumers by highlighting all the ways people can Getaround."

Developed in partnership with Eleven, Inc., the "It's Go Time." campaign will run through September 2019 and includes audience-targeted television, out of home, radio, social and digital advertising as well as content integrations, including a partnership with Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness - who is always looking for the best way to get around.

"From styling gigs, photoshoots, workouts or fabulous weekend getaways - it's always go time for me," said Jonathan Van Ness. "Getaround makes it easy and fun to rent and drive the perfect car for every occasion, so I can focus on staying gorgeous. Plus, carsharing with Getaround also reduces pollution and traffic in cities, which makes me really excited to partner with their team."

To learn more, list your car, or rent a car nearby, visit https://www.getaround.com

About Getaround

Getaround empowers people to instantly rent and drive great cars shared by people in their city. Cars can be rented by the hour, or the day, with insurance and 24/7 roadside assistance included. By using the Getaround app, people skip the lines and paperwork at traditional rental car counters, and the hassle of buying and maintaining a car.

Powered by Getaround Connect™, the patented connected car technology, Getaround creates a fun and safe carsharing experience without the need to meet the car owner, carry an access card, or coordinate picking up a car key. People share everything from a Prius to a Tesla and earn thousands in extra income each year, offsetting the high cost of car ownership while also making a positive impact on the environment.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Getaround is the world's largest carsharing marketplace with thousands of cars available throughout major metropolitan areas across the U.S. and Europe. Investors in Getaround include SoftBank, Menlo Ventures, Braemar Energy Ventures, Asset Plus, Triangle Peak Partners, SPARX Group, Toyota Motor Corporation, Cox Automotive Inc., and SAIC Capital.

For more information visit Getaround.com, download the iPhone or Android app, like on Facebook, and follow on Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE Getaround

