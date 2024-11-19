For GivingTuesday, JPMA Cares Aims to Raise $20K to Help Babies Sleep Safely

MT. LAUREL, N.J., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the annual GivingTuesday celebration nears, JPMA Cares—the philanthropic arm of the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA)—aims to unleash the power of people and organizations to form a future where babies no longer die from preventable deaths. The nonprofit organization has a goal to raise $20,000 for its Safe Sleep Campaign by the end of GivingTuesday on December 3, 2024.

In a testament to shared belief and unwavering commitment, three former chief staff executives of JPMA have pledged to match the donations three to one for a total potential match of $60,000. Collectively, they are calling this "The Power of Three" pledge. Their generosity exemplifies leadership rooted in compassion, and their hope is to inspire others to do the same.

"We've made significant strides in baby safety over the years, yet challenges remain," shared Bill MacMillan, CAE, former JPMA Executive Director, and current JPMA Cares Board Member. "I believe in this mission, and contributing to ensure safe sleep for infants feels like the most meaningful way to give back."

Bob Waller, Jr., CAE, former Executive Director for JPMA, current President & CEO of Association Headquarters (JPMA's management company for the past 46 years), and current JPMA Cares Board Member, added, "I want our safe sleep efforts to reach even more families as we build toward greater impact. I'm also a father and soon-to-be grandfather and feel personally called to support this cause."

"Safe sleep for infants is a pressing concern in our country," noted Mike Dwyer, CAE, former JPMA Executive Director, current Association Headquarters Chief Executive Relationship Officer, and current JPMA President. "Supporting families to ensure they have awareness of—and products for—safe sleep practices is critical."

The support from MacMillan, Waller, and Dwyer demonstrates how belief in a mission can inspire actions that create lasting change and hope. This year, JPMA Cares has:

Amplified safe sleep best practices to expectant and new parents through videos on hospital network television

Provided crucial safety information cards to expectant parents and caregivers, promoting awareness and education to support safer choices

Distributed baby products to families affected by recent natural disasters

"In 2022 alone, about 3,700 babies died from sleep-related deaths in the U.S. With your donations helping us to achieve 'The Power of Three' pledge, JPMA Cares will be able to impact more families, in more communities, and save even more lives," said Lisa Trofe, CAE, who serves as the current Executive Director for JPMA and JPMA Cares.

To donate to JPMA Cares' Safe Sleep Campaign for GivingTuesday, visit JPMA Cares' website.

To learn more about baby safety and access an abundance of free, expert-approved baby safety resources, visit the Baby Safety University section of the JPMA Cares website and follow @JPMACaresParents on Facebook and Instagram.

About JPMA Cares

JPMA Cares is the philanthropic arm of the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) and the broader baby and children's products industry. As a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, JPMA Cares aims to create better outcomes for infants and toddlers by reducing preventable injuries and deaths and providing families in need with donations of time, talent, and product.

