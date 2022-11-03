For Go-Lacta, Ultra-Quality Moringa Is the Only Way to Support Lactation

The Health and Wellness Brand Goes Further Than Simply Using the Superfood to Supplement Lactation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moringa is one of the best-kept secrets of the health and wellness industry. Traditionally, Filipinos have used the superfood as both a general health supplement and for breastfeeding and lactation support. Sugarpod Naturals was the first company to introduce the leaves of the Moringa Oleifera tree into the U.S. in the form of its Go-Lacta product line. In the 15 years since the company's inception, Go-Lacta products have become one of the most popular natural remedies for mothers who are struggling to maintain their milk supply.

Not surprisingly, the founder of Sugarpod Naturals, Angela Veloso, hails from the Philippines, where she grew up eating Moringa as part of her diet. "Go-Lacta products were created with the goal of helping moms and babies along the breastfeeding journey," says Veloso, "Our goal, my personal goal, is to give moms the opportunity to use Mother Nature's gift, in the form of Moringa leaves, to breastfeed their little ones." Veloso adds that this avoids the need for strong prescription drugs and their unfortunate side effects.

In the case of creating consumable products for mothers and babies, the Go-Lacta team also believes that it's critical to hold their supplements to remarkably high standards. Other competitors who have popped up in the wake of Go-Lacta's ground-breaking U.S. entry have been lackluster when sourcing ingredients and have leaned on fillers. Not so, with Go-Lacta.

"All of our products are clean because we know who will be using them," says Veloso, "That's why everything is manufactured on some of the world's premium Moringa plantations. These are found in the rural areas of the Philippines and are surrounded by lush forests and fresh air. Their volcanic soil is extremely fertile, providing a high potency of vitamins, minerals, and amino acids." Along with optimum growth conditions, Go-Lacta manufacturing procedures ensure that washing, encapsulation, bottling, labeling, and shrink-wrapping all happen within a few hours of harvesting.

The result of this closely monitored and tested quality control process is a pure, clean supplement that is safe and effective to consume, even for pregnant mothers who plan on tandem breastfeeding. Moringa is a miracle in its own right, and the high standards set by Veloso and her team ensure that the potency and promise of Mother Nature's best galactagogue remain effective and unadulterated from the farm to the kitchen table.

About Go-Lacta: The Go-Lacta brand operates under its parent company Sugarpod Naturals. The entire operation was launched 15 years ago, in 2007, and continues to be owned and operated by its founder, Angela Veloso. Both the brand and parent company focus on a shared vision of providing natural health solutions — primarily through the superfood Moringa Oleifera — to help mothers and their families stay healthy without the need for prescription drugs. Learn more about Go-Lacta at golacta.com .

