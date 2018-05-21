For Graduate Students Taking Out Student Loans for Cost of Attendance, Income-Driven Options May Make Repayment Easier, Says Ameritech Financial

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Graduate students who get funding for their degrees may still have to take out student loans. Why? The cost of attendance may be very high and funding may not be sufficient. Graduate students are able to take out federal loans to finance their advanced degrees, including both Unsubsidized and PLUS loans. PLUS loans can be borrowed in amounts up to the cost of attendance as determined by the institution. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation that helps student loan borrowers with applications for repayment plans, encourages student loan borrowers who financed graduate school to think about their repayment options if they have federal loans.

"Graduate students who find even the best funding for their degree may find it hard to pay their bills, depending on how expensive the city they live in is, or if they have a family," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial. "If you're getting a Ph.D. in a place like New York City, San Francisco or D.C., grad students may end up needing loans."

Borrowers who have taken out loans to cover the cost of attendance for a degree may be wondering how to contend with their loan balances once they've left school. Federal student loan borrowers are eligible for a number of repayment and even loan forgiveness opportunities, depending on several qualifying factors. One type of repayment opportunity is income-driven repayment, which bases monthly payments on income and family size. Former graduate students may find these plans to be more complementary to their financial situations because of potentially lower payments.

Ameritech Financial is a private, independent company which helps student loan borrowers apply for and stay enrolled in income-driven plans. Instead of navigating through the process alone, clients of Ameritech Financial can rely on the company's services to help them apply and, if enrolled, successfully maintain enrollment year after year as long as they wish. Ameritech Financial helps borrowers understand the potential benefits of income-driven plans in a way that makes sense with their personal financial situation.

"At Ameritech Financial, we offer our services to people of all backgrounds who have federal student loans, and we're are proud to count folks who studied in graduate programs among our clients," said Knickerbocker. "We know that borrowing student loans may be necessary for so many people, but the repayment process isn't always simple. Ameritech Financial helps borrowers get on the road to their best repayment setup."

