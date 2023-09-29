For Greenfilled, the Power of Plankton Isn't Just a Global Phenomenon. It's a Personal One.

The Spanish Nutraceutical Supplement Brand's Key Ingredient, TetraSOD®, Comes from Phytoplankton

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plankton powers the Earth. That isn't an understatement, considering the fact that the drifting microscopic marine organisms are a primary food staple for the ocean ecosystem. Add in the fact that phytoplankton provides roughly half of the planet's oxygen (and that's a conservative estimate), and these tiny sea creatures become vital to human life as we know it.

Phytoplankton is important on a global scale, but its benefits don't stop there. The team at Greenfilled has built their entire company philosophy around the concept that the benefits that phytoplankton offers go beyond the collective and stretch to the individual, too. "All of our products contain our patented nutraceutical ingredient TetraSOD®," explains Greenfilled COO Enrique Castaño. "The 'SOD' in TetraSOD® stands for superoxide dismutase, which is an important enzyme for healthy bodily function and health."

SOD is the first essential enzyme in the antioxidant pathway. This makes it a critical shield against oxidative stress — consequentially turning phytoplankton into the most ancient and comprehensive vegetable marine active ingredient for oxidative stress prevention. This improves health on a cellular level, which can have numerous benefits, from a stronger immune system to healthier aging to the prevention of cardiovascular diseases and more.

While SOD is abundantly available, Greenfilled's patented ingredient, TetraSOD®, is uniquely capable of supporting human health. The health brand grows its phytoplankton in a controlled setting in its sustainable farm. Along with avoiding the need to harvest from the ocean — which could negatively impact natural ecosystems — this has allowed Greenfilled's team to create a product that contains extraordinary levels of SOD.

This concentrated form makes Greenfilled's supplements uniquely suited as a comprehensive nutraceutical health option. In essence, it enables individuals to tap into the benefits of phytoplankton not just on a global scale but on a personal one, too.

About Greenfilled
Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spain-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme superoxide dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at greenfilled.com.

