For Health and Wellness Company YouVeda, Accessibility Is Key

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no end to the number of health and wellness companies in existence. The multi-trillion dollar industry has seen incredible growth in recent years as trends like fitness, health food, and workplace wellness have all continued to grow. While there is no lack in the number of health and wellness solutions available, the quantity of those solutions doesn't automatically translate into quality.

Two of the primary factors behind quality health and wellness are understanding and accessibility. This naturally creates problems when one considers the sheer number of companies in existence along with the legion of products, solutions, and information that they offer. This information overload has created a bit of a case of analysis paralysis when it comes to tending to basic self-care.

This is where YouVeda shines. The quickly growing health and wellness brand has made it a primary goal to take ancient Ayurvedic principles and provide them in a "simple and accessible" format. Their goal isn't to tout fancy facts or demonstrate superior knowledge in an attempt to awe consumers. On the contrary, YouVeda has positioned itself as a company that truly puts its customers' health first.

YouVeda's products aim to conveniently restore a sense of balance through a carefully curated holistic approach to health. The "convenience" part of the deal hinges not so much on the effectiveness of the brand's supplemental products but more so on the packaging that bears them. YouVeda has managed to reduce its high-quality, Ayurvedic-inspired herbal supplements into easy-to-go packaging in an attempt to make the entire YouVeda experience a breeze.

It's this fascinating combination of ancient knowledge and easy convenience that has enabled YouVeda's supplemental products — which span the gamut from healthy digestion to supporting mood and immunity — to stand out in a crowded marketplace. When you add in the fact that the company's products recently became available on Amazon, as well, everything about YouVeda simultaneously screams quality and convenience.

There's no doubt that this fledgling brand is up against some stiff competition. Nevertheless, it's equally certain that YouVeda has brought a line of products to the e-commerce marketplace that is ready to contend with the best of the best that the health and wellness industry has to offer.

About YouVeda: YouVeda was founded by Gunny Sodhi after he went through a series of painful personal trials and found healing in his family's deeply traditional Ayurvedic principles. Since YouVeda's inception in late 2017, Sodhi's brand has brought together a line of products that reflect ancient Ayurvedic fundamentals in a holistic approach that leans on physical agents such as herbal supplements and essential oils. The ultimate goal is to address customer's health and wellness concerns with the help of Mother Nature rather than medical solutions.

