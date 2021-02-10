For IBSx, NanaWall Focuses on Innovation in Post-COVID Design

CORTE MADERA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NanaWall Systems, the pioneer of opening glass walls, announced today their programming at the International Builders Show – which will be held virtually on February 9-12, 2021 – will concentrate on products that meet the increased demand for renovation in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NanaWall Kitchen Transition Renovation

"Like a lot of manufacturers, we went into the lockdowns anticipating demand to plummet in the face of such an unprecedented situation," said Matt Thomas, Marketing Director of NanaWall. "Instead, after the initial uncertainty, we have been amazed by the increased interest in our products – like our folding glass walls and Kitchen Transition lines - that help homeowners transform their spaces. Across the board there has been more demand for greater fresh air, ventilation and breezes, and NanaWall provides the perfect product to meet that need. Our opening glass wall systems are highly engineered to maximize ease of operation; with owners wanting to ventilate their home more often our systems are so easy to open and close that it can be done one-handed."

Some of the remodeling-friendly products featured in NanaWall's Virtual IBSx booth include:

NW Aluminum 840 : A relaunch of the award-winning SL84 system, the NW840 is NanaWall's slimmest and most thermally efficient line of folding glass walls, with unlimited width possibilities.

A relaunch of the award-winning SL84 system, the NW840 is NanaWall's slimmest and most thermally efficient line of folding glass walls, with unlimited width possibilities. Kitchen Transition : A dual-height window/door combination that allows two portions of the kitchen to open and operate independently. Kitchen Transition is the perfect solution for homeowners to create an indoor / outdoor kitchen with maximum flexibility.

: A dual-height window/door combination that allows two portions of the kitchen to open and operate independently. Kitchen Transition is the perfect solution for homeowners to create an indoor / outdoor kitchen with maximum flexibility. CERO : A minimal framed large panel sliding glass wall system, Cero provides a minimalistic design with ultra-thin profiles and large floor to ceiling panels.

: A minimal framed large panel sliding glass wall system, Cero provides a minimalistic design with ultra-thin profiles and large floor to ceiling panels. Copper Handle Options : In response to COVID-19 concerns, NanaWall is offering copper handles as an additional option. Copper's antiviral properties offer a heightened level of security while meeting all of NanaWall's aesthetic standards.

In addition to the products above, NanaWall's IBSx booth will present specially produced video segments and case studies that concentrate on post-COVID design solutions for homeowners, architects, and developers. Some of the featured segments include:

A Brooklyn brownstone renovation that created the perfect kid-friendly indoor-outdoor environment for a quarantined family juggling the demands of at-home learning, social distancing and work from home;

brownstone renovation that created the perfect kid-friendly indoor-outdoor environment for a quarantined family juggling the demands of at-home learning, social distancing and work from home; A discussion with world renowned architect / urban planner Andres Duany of DPZ CoDesign about post-pandemic design and the homes of the future;

of DPZ CoDesign about post-pandemic design and the homes of the future; Case studies of restaurants that are using NanaWall to transform spaces and allow them to stay open during the lockdown and social distancing mandates.

"We believe that 2021 will see an explosion of interest in renovation and remodeling from homeowners across the country," said Thomas. "From opening up additional indoor / outdoor spaces, creating kid-friendly remote learning environments, and reimagining work from home – NanaWall has products which provide almost infinite possibilities for transformation."

To visit NanaWall's Post-COVID Design Ideas webpage, please visit www.nanawall.com/covid-design-ideas. To visit NanaWall's IBSx virtual booth, please visit www.buildersshow.com

About NanaWall Systems

For over 30 years, NanaWall Systems has pioneered the category of opening glass wall systems. The company has earned the trust of architects, builders, design professionals and homeowners as a custom solution for re-imagining how buildings, people and the elements interact. NanaWall Systems is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with 25 showroom and design studio locations across North America. For more information about NanaWall and its products, please visit www.nanawall.com.

