For Immediate Sale: Late Model OMV Parpas Electra 5-Axis CNC Milling Machine

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Industrial is selling a late model 2016 OMV Parpas Electra 5-Axis, High Dynamic Traveling Column CNC Milling Machine. The machine is available for immediate purchase and delivery.

Key features include full 5-axis capability at speeds up to 15,000 RPM with the #TSUB Bi-Rotative Milling Head and speeds up to 5,000 RPM with the #TMT 50 Continuous Positioning Milling Head. The total program run time is less than 2,900 hours. The size and speed capabilities are ideal for applications in the mold & die, aerospace, and power generation industries.

The OMV Parpas 5-Axis Milling Machine is located in Farmington Hills, Michigan and can be inspected by appointment. Under power videos are available to watch online. Interested parties can view complete details or submit an inquiry at https://www.hilcoind.com/sale/omv.

For questions regarding the asset or sales process, please contact Ken Planet at KPlanet@hilcoglobal.com or +1 248.419.1964.

Hilco Industrial (www.hilcoind.com) provides industrial asset disposition services, specializing in machinery, equipment, and inventory auctions and negotiated sales. It sells the broad range of industrial assets found in manufacturing, wholesale and distribution companies. Hilco Industrial performs dispositions through on-site, online and combination webcast auction sale events as well as negotiated (private treaty) sales. In addition to providing services on a fee or commission basis, Hilco Industrial has capital to put at risk and often acquires assets or provides guarantees. Hilco Industrial is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and operates as a part of Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace.

Lee Stevens Machinery (www.stevensmachinery.com) has been providing solutions to manufacturers worldwide for their machine tool needs for over 70 years. Their services range from buying and selling used machines to appraising, brokering, marketing, leasing, and financing production equipment.

