For Irving, Texas Shelter Devastated In February Freeze, Brighter Days are Ahead!

ARLINGTON, Texas, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Decimated by collapsed ceilings and flooded spaces caused by busted pipes during the February winter freeze, an Irving emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault is finally getting some good news.

Representatives from Brighter Tomorrows, one of the area's largest domestic violence and sexual assault agencies, today received a $10,000 donation from Ashley HomeStore to help refurnish the Irving facility.

The organization can use the donation to purchase home furnishings in the retailer's new Arlington location, 4650 S. Cooper Street, or at the Ashley HomeStore Outlet in Grand Prairie, 502 Fountain Pkwy.

Brittany Graham, community engagement specialist for the home furnishings retailer, presented the donation at Ashley HomeStore's new Arlington showroom.

"It was heartbreaking to see the images from the shelter after the storm," Graham says. "For the good of those in abusive situations, this shelter needs to get up and running as soon as possible."

With the donation in hand, Brighter Tomorrows can purchase dressers, nightstands, sectionals, desks, accent chairs and tables, bookcases and other items needed to refurnish its Irving facility.

This past fiscal year, the Irving shelter operated by Brighter Tomorrows has provided emergency shelter for more than 800 individuals, including more than 350 children. The organization's hotline also has fielded close to 10,000 calls this year, according to Brighter Tomorrows CEO Colleen Jamieson.

"We're hearing from so many in the community who want to help," she says. "The outpouring of support, and of course this donation by Ashley HomeStore, proves there are indeed brighter tomorrows even during the most difficult times."

The organization has added a Winter Storm Recovery section to its website, www.brightertomorrows.net, where individuals can make monetary donations and purchase gift cards from local retailers to aid the Irving shelter.

Jamieson hopes the Irving Shelter will be up and running again within 4-5 months. Until then, individuals are being sheltered in hotels and partner Domestic Violence shelters.

