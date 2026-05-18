for KING + COUNTRY ANNOUNCES FALL 2026 "THE MOST BEAUTIFUL COLOURS" TOUR ACROSS NORTH AMERICA

A Powerful Live Experience of Hope and Redemption

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-GRAMMY® Award-winning duo for KING + COUNTRY has officially announced their highly anticipated "The Most Beautiful Colours" Tour, set to hit major cities across North America this fall. Known for their explosive live performances and cinematic production, the band will bring an all-new show designed to inspire, uplift and remind audiences of the power of hope in action.

The tour kicks off September 24, 2026, in Spokane and will make stops in Vancouver, Seattle, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Diego, Baltimore and more before concluding October 18, 2026, in Boston.

Presented as an exclusive album release experience, "The Most Beautiful Colours" Tour offers fans the first opportunity to hear new material from the forthcoming project performed live, alongside the songs that have shaped the duo's career. Across 16 intimate venues throughout the United States and Canada, Joel and Luke Smallbone will create a uniquely personal atmosphere that deepens the connection between artist and audience, highlighting the stories and meaning behind the music. With limited availability in each city, the tour invites fans into a rare and memorable moment of anticipation, celebration and shared experience.

"Our new forthcoming album, 'The Most Beautiful Colours,' is our most hope-filled yet, and we feel there's no better way to celebrate than to spend these evenings together across North America this fall," said Joel and Luke. "It's our hope that you leave these shows with a deep sense of optimism and joy in the midst of all you may face in the world today."

Fans can sign up for exclusive presale access by texting MIRACLE to 615-257-9555. Presale tickets will be available May 19–21, with general on-sale tickets available May 22 at 10am CT.

"The Most Beautiful Colours" 2026 Dates:

9.24 | Spokane, WA | First Interstate Center

9.25 | Vancouver, BC | Queen Elizabeth Theater

9.26 | Portland, OR | Keller Auditorium

9.27 | Seattle, WA | WAMU Center

10.01 | Albuquerque, NM | Kiva Auditorium

10.02 | Amarillo, TX | Amarillo Civic Auditorium

10.03 | Colorado Springs, CO | Ford Amphitheatre

10.04 | Morrison, CO | Red Rocks

10.08 | Las Vegas, NV | Pearl Theater

10.09 | Los Angeles, CA | The Greek

10.10 | Phoenix, AZ | AZ Financial

10.11 | San Diego, CA | Rady Shell Amphitheatre

10.15 | Baltimore, MD | The Lyric

10.16 | Canton, OH | Canton Memorial Coliseum

10.17 | Richmond, VA | Altria Theater

10.18 | Boston, MA | Wang Theater

As excitement builds for the tour, for KING + COUNTRY is also gearing up for a major season of new releases. The duo is set to drop their third single, Miracle, June 5, offering another preview of their forthcoming full-length album due out this fall. In addition to new original music, they will bring their signature cinematic storytelling to the big screen this November with their latest film, Drummer Boy.

About for KING + COUNTRY

for KING + COUNTRY is one of the music industry's most respected and decorated duos. Brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone have earned four GRAMMY® Awards, 13 No. 1 hits, and more than 5 billion career streams. Known for their dynamic live shows and global reach, the Platinum-selling act has performed to sold-out crowds across the U.S., Australia, and Europe. Their most recent album, What Are We Waiting For?, debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200, following the success of Burn the Ships. In 2024, their debut film UNSUNG HERO (Lionsgate) was released to theaters nationwide, earning a GMA Dove Award for Feature Film of the Year. Learn more at forkingandcountry.com.

SOURCE for KING + COUNTRY