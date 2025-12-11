For Knee Pain the Care You Get Depends on Where You Live, New Report Finds

New data from Motive Medical Intelligence shows that many patients with knee arthritis fail to receive the basic care recommended by professional medical society guidelines

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the millions of adult Americans dealing with osteoarthritis knee pain, the treatment they receive depends on the state in which they live, according to new data reported today from healthcare data and analytics leader Motive Medical Intelligence (Motive). For years, clinical practice guidelines have encouraged doctors to recommend conservative therapy to patients with osteoarthritis of the knee — the most common cause of knee pain in adults. But new findings shared today by Motive show that many patients still fail to receive such care before undergoing knee surgery.

For the more than 32 million adults dealing with osteoarthritis knee pain, the treatment they receive depends on the state in which they live. The above state-by-state statistics are based on recent analysis conducted by Motive Medical Intelligence from 100+ million insurance claims across July 2022 - June 2024. Motive found that nationwide about 31% of patients (1 in 3) with knee osteoarthritis undergo knee surgery without receiving prior therapy recommended by medical societies.

Knee osteoarthritis affects more than 32 million adults in the U.S. and is responsible for tens of billions of dollars in direct and indirect costs each year. Conservative therapy, such as weight loss and exercise, is important for patients with knee osteoarthritis because it can reduce pain, improve joint function, and help maintain mobility. In many cases, it may delay or even prevent the need for surgery. Weight loss lessens stress on the knee. Exercise improves pain and physical ability. These approaches are cornerstones of care and are supported by guidelines and clinical trials.

"This analysis suggests that better adherence to guidelines on the part of physicians could help many Americans avoid unnecessary surgery," said Motive's Chief Solutions Officer, Julie Scherer, Ph.D.

What the Data Show

The findings were striking:

There are marked differences between states -- more than 15 percentage points between the highest and lowest performers.

States that performed best in providing the recommended standard of care first included Maryland, Iowa, Kansas, Mississippi, and Kentucky.

The lowest-performing states were Hawaii, California, Maine, Idaho, and Vermont.

Rich Klasco, M.D., Motive's Chief Medical Officer, points out that patients have many nonsurgical options including muscle strengthening, aerobic exercise, tai chi, knee braces, and hydrotherapy.

Professional organizations such as the American College of Rheumatology and the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons strongly recommend exercise and other conservative modalities of care prior to knee surgery in patients with osteoarthritis of the knee.

What This Means for Patients

Experts say people living with knee pain shouldn't assume that surgery is the only or best option.

"It's especially important to work with your doctor to maximize conservative options before considering surgery," Dr. Klasco reminds patients with knee osteoarthritis. "These treatments can make a real difference, and for many, they offer relief without the costs, risks, and recovery time associated with surgery."

