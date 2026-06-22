For Many in the NYC Area, Hair Removal Is No Longer a Beauty Choice. It Is a Personal One

GREAT NECK, N.Y., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In clinics across the New York area, a quiet but meaningful shift is underway. More clients are arriving not with a cosmetic concern but with something far more personal: a need for hair removal that affirms who they are. Demand for gender-affirming laser hair removal and electrolysis services has grown steadily in recent years, and Laser by Aleya is seeing that growth reflected directly in its consultation requests. For transgender, nonbinary, and gender-diverse clients, the removal of unwanted facial or body hair is often not a grooming preference but a meaningful step in a deeply personal process. Those looking to explore what that process involves for their specific situation can request a quote to begin the conversation.

Why Hair Removal Carries a Different Weight for Gender-Diverse Clients

For cisgender clients, a hair removal consultation is typically a practical decision. For gender-diverse clients, the same appointment can carry significant emotional weight. Facial hair in particular, which is driven by testosterone and resistant to temporary removal methods, is one of the most commonly cited sources of gender dysphoria among transgender women and nonbinary individuals.

Shaving manages the problem on a surface level, but it does not address the root cause, and the daily or twice-daily maintenance it demands can itself become a source of ongoing distress. Laser hair removal and electrolysis offer a path toward permanent reduction that shaving simply cannot provide, making them among the most clinically relevant aesthetic treatments available to this population.

The Difference Between a Standard Consultation and an Affirming One

Not all hair removal experiences feel the same to gender-diverse clients, and the clinical environment matters as much as the treatment itself. Clients in this community frequently report that finding a provider who approaches their needs with sensitivity, without assumption or judgment, is a significant factor in their decision to move forward with treatment.

Laser by Aleya structures consultations around the individual, taking time to understand each client's specific concerns, priorities, and comfort level before discussing treatment options. For clients pursuing gender-affirming care, this means the conversation begins with the person, not the procedure.

"Every client who comes to us is navigating something personal," said Aleya Bamdad, Founder and CEO of Laser by Aleya. "For our gender-diverse clients, that is especially true. The goal is always to make the experience feel safe, respectful, and completely focused on what they need."

Facial Hair Removal and the Role of Electrolysis

Laser hair removal is highly effective for clients with sufficient contrast between hair color and skin tone, but it is not the only option available. Electrolysis, which targets individual follicles with electrical current, is the only method recognized as producing permanent hair removal and is effective across all hair colors and skin tones.

For transgender women and nonbinary clients seeking facial hair removal, electrolysis is often recommended as a complement to laser treatment or as a standalone solution depending on the hair and skin profile. Laser by Aleya offers both modalities, allowing treatment plans to be structured around what will produce the most effective and lasting result for each client individually.

A Growing Community Finding Its Way to Long-Term Solutions

Awareness of gender-affirming hair removal options has grown considerably alongside broader cultural visibility of transgender and nonbinary identities. Community referrals, social media, and online forums have become important channels through which clients discover providers, and reputation for respectful, knowledgeable care carries considerable weight in this community.

"Word travels in this community," Bamdad added. "Clients want to know they will be seen and treated with care from the moment they walk in. That trust is something we take seriously, and it shapes everything about how we approach this work."

About Laser by Aleya

Laser by Aleya is an award-winning provider of professional New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services based in Great Neck. Founded by Aleya Bamdad, the clinic delivers personalized treatments supported by advanced laser technology and carefully selected beauty supplies. With over 20 years of experience, Laser by Aleya is committed to safety, education, and consistent results.

Aleya Bamdad

Founder & CEO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (516) 551-8194

SOURCE Laser by Aleya