For NeoCon 2019, Snowsound Shapes Sound with Innovative Technology and New Designs

CHICAGO, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Snowsound® maintains unaltered its passion for R&D, its desire to innovate and discover new roads, and its natural propensity to design and develop new products. The path is dense with original and innovative products, created to deliver real solutions to the needs of our lives and lifestyles, whether private or public, with special attention to environmental protection. Snowsound has taken the road of research in the field of acoustic design, achieving extraordinary results, from public to workspaces to places of entertainment and culture, in order to effectively solve the serious and widespread problem of noise. Snowsound and Snowsound Fiber Textiles technologies represent a turning point in acoustic design and make it possible to accomplish fast and easy acoustic correction, by installing lightweight and flexible panels in new builds as well as pre-existing spaces.

Two new designs will bring life to the trade show space: forms and colors that give shape to the acoustic performance designed by the company.

FLAT, design by Alberto and Francesco Meda

FLAT is a line of sound absorbing panels with Snowsound Patented Technology. Defined with a clear architectural footprint characterized by a clean, minimalist design by a perfectly plane front surface. Two different irregular shapes come together to create innumerable arrangements, ranging from the pure geometric to bold, unexpected compositions. The front surface is flat, with a visually weightless appearance, most of its depth in the back. With its hinged supporting arm, FLAT can be tilted and rotated as if it were a weightless sheet of paper to achieve different and particularly sophisticated solutions. The wall brackets are fitted with a rear metal hinge that grants rotation and inclination. The panels have an irregular contour and allow the creation of infinite rectangular or square shapes. Divider is made up of twelve FLAT panels set against each other and supported by a chromed tubular steel structure mounted on a painted metal base. More than just a sound absorbing panel, FLAT is a design piece with considerable aesthetic and formal impact which can create a wide array of configurations with designs that are always new. This patented modular system is completely innovative and fits perfectly in any space.

BOTANICA, design by Mario Trimarchi

BOTANICA is composed of a decorative leaf shaped sound absorbing panel with Snowsound Patented Technology held by chrome metal support that can be fixed with different inclinations and proposed in combination with different bearing structures. BOTANICA is available in three versions: wall, ceiling-mounted and free-standing. The single panel can be anchored to the wall with the chrome-plated steel bracket. Modular frames that combines lengthwise for wall installation or ceiling-mounting, fabricated in chrome-plated tubular steel, characterized by a 3D curvature of the tube. In the ceiling-mounted version, the frame comes complete with adjustable cables for anchoring.

"BOTANICA rests and climbs like a plant that protects and isolates the environment. The wind blows but you can't hear it, the light is there but you can't see it. The result is a muffled and relaxed atmosphere, the silence on several levels that you hear in the woods, where the sounds are dispersed in the infinite collection of nature." – Mario Trimarchi

ABOUT SNOWSOUND TECHNOLOGY

Inspired by nature, Snowsound panels are intelligently designed and engineered to deliver the most comfortable acoustic experience. The innovative patented technology mimics the properties of freshly fallen snow to absorb sound impurities to achieve acoustic clarity in today's modern spaces. The brilliant intuition of Snowsound's patented technology gives Snowsound panel designs the highest sound absorption effectiveness with an NRC rating of 1.0. An industrial invention of material comprised of variable densities allows the panels to selectively absorb the optimal amount of sound from each frequency category. This selective absorption optimizes the acoustical environment, without eliminating key sounds. The technology is unsurpassed, and the innovative designs are renowned in the world of architecture and design.

Discover these new designs and collections and experience the difference with Snowsound at NeoCon® | June 10-12, 2019 | The Mart, Chicago | 7th Floor | Space 5018.

