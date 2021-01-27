For New And Expectant Moms, Dermaclara Beauty Launches Enhanced, Longer-Lasting Silicone Fusion™ Kit
Stretch Mark Patch Kit by Dermaclara Beauty Stimulates Collagen Regulation and Reduces Stretch Marks During and Post Pregnancy
Jan 27, 2021, 09:00 ET
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dermaclara, a high-performance skincare brand for stretch marks, scars, and wrinkles, announces the launch of its newly improved Enhanced Silicone Fusion™ stretch mark patches and kit. With improvements to size, viscosity, reusability, and breathability, the new patches have an overall increased effectiveness of 40 percent from its original design.
Together the new Patch Prep™ and enhanced backing card are engineered and designed to reactivate adhesive properties in-between treatments. The Patch Prep™ removes dead skin and oils from the patch, repairing the adhesive. The new enhanced backing card is textured and sprayed with a proprietary formula to re-activate adhesion. Enhanced structural integrity slows down tearing, amplifies stickiness, is easy to travel with and store, and ensures the backing doesn't lose its shape. With the new Patch Prep™ and enhanced backing card, the reusability of the patches is increased by 50 percent. Dermaclara guarantees customers get 15 to 30 uses with the new patches, regardless of environment or skin type.
Additionally, the new patches have a 60 percent increased surface area from the previous design, providing a larger treatment area for belly, sides, and thighs.
Dermaclara Beauty prides itself on being FDA approved, dermatologist approved, and patent approved. The 100 percent sustainable medical grade silicone patches are clinically proven to reduce lines and wrinkles within just one hour.
The Enhanced Silicone Fusion™ stretch mark patches are sold individually for $39.99 or in a kit for $49.99. The kit includes: two Enhanced Silicone Fusion™ patches and the proprietary Patch Prep™ Formula. For a limited time, Dermaclara is also including a free waterproof travel bag and a pore-clearing silicone exfoliator with each kit.
To purchase the new Enhanced Silicone Fusion™ stretch mark patches or to browse all the Dermaclara products, visit dermaclara.com.
ABOUT DERMACLARA BEAUTY
Dermaclara is a high-performance skincare brand for stretch marks, scars, and wrinkles. The brand's patches are made of 100 percent sustainable medical grade silicone and are clinically proven to reduce lines and wrinkles within just one hour. Dermaclara Beauty prides itself on being FDA approved, dermatologist approved, and patent approved. For more information, visit dermaclara.com.
