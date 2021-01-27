For New And Expectant Moms, Dermaclara Beauty Launches Enhanced, Longer-Lasting Silicone Fusion™ Kit

Stretch Mark Patch Kit by Dermaclara Beauty Stimulates Collagen Regulation, Reducing Stretch Marks Tweet this

Additionally, the new patches have a 60 percent increased surface area from the previous design, providing a larger treatment area for belly, sides, and thighs.

Dermaclara Beauty prides itself on being FDA approved, dermatologist approved, and patent approved. The 100 percent sustainable medical grade silicone patches are clinically proven to reduce lines and wrinkles within just one hour.

The Enhanced Silicone Fusion™ stretch mark patches are sold individually for $39.99 or in a kit for $49.99. The kit includes: two Enhanced Silicone Fusion™ patches and the proprietary Patch Prep™ Formula. For a limited time, Dermaclara is also including a free waterproof travel bag and a pore-clearing silicone exfoliator with each kit.

To purchase the new Enhanced Silicone Fusion™ stretch mark patches or to browse all the Dermaclara products, visit dermaclara.com.

ABOUT DERMACLARA BEAUTY

Dermaclara is a high-performance skincare brand for stretch marks, scars, and wrinkles. The brand's patches are made of 100 percent sustainable medical grade silicone and are clinically proven to reduce lines and wrinkles within just one hour. Dermaclara Beauty prides itself on being FDA approved, dermatologist approved, and patent approved. For more information, visit dermaclara.com.

Media Contact:

Elise Urbaniak

1-714-313-3498

[email protected]

SOURCE Dermaclara