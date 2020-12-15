FOR OUR HEROES, BY OUR HEROES - Queensboro FC To Design Limited Edition Jersey For COVID-19 Relief

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the spread of COVID-19 continues to escalate throughout New York City, Queensboro FC (QBFC) today announced its "For Our Heroes, By Our Heroes: Community Kit" a limited edition jersey initiative to help raise much-needed awareness and financial support for hospitals in Queens – the epicenter borough of New York's coronavirus pandemic. Fundraising proceeds will help benefit the healthcare heroes who have worked around the clock since March 2020 to provide care to thousands of patients daily.

Launching in February 2021, the initiative consists of:

QBFC Community Kit : A limited-edition commemorative "For Our Heroes, By Our Heroes: Community Kit" honoring all essential front line workers in Queens . The jersey will be codesigned by QBFC alongside a creative committee made up of doctors, surgeons, nurses, practitioners, paramedics and other frontline workers. The jersey will launch in February 2021 , with sales proceeds supporting Queens hospitals and its healthcare heroes.

: A limited-edition commemorative "For Our Heroes, By Our Heroes: Community Kit" honoring all essential front line workers in . The jersey will be codesigned by QBFC alongside a creative committee made up of doctors, surgeons, nurses, practitioners, paramedics and other frontline workers. The jersey will launch in , with sales proceeds supporting hospitals and its healthcare heroes. QBFC Academy Partner: As part of a planned partnership with NYU Langone Health's Department of Orthopedic Surgery and Medisys Health Network, QBFC is donating to NYU Langone its front of jersey branding on the QBFC Academy kit. The inaugural QBFC Academy will take the field in March 2021 , a major milestone for the club in developing not only its senior squad, but also America's next generation of homegrown players. QBFC and NYU Langone are each grounded in a shared mission of reinvesting and rebuilding in the New York City communities in which they serve.

"Queensboro FC is excited to announce these initiatives to celebrate our city's medical workers and support hospitals in Queens. We are honored to do so alongside NYU Langone Health and Medisys," says Adam Behnke, Chief Business Officer of QBFC. "Together, we will get through this pandemic and bring NYC back to good health."

For more information about the QBFC x NYU Langone partnership, please visit the Queensboro FC website .

SOURCE Queensboro FC