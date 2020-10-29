For Parents of Trick-or-Treaters, eOn mist™ Provides Easiest Application and Fastest-Drying Hand Sanitizing Solution

eOn mist brand products are available online and at retailers nationwide. eOn sanitizing mist™ is the first wide-angle continuous spray 80% ethyl alcohol hand sanitizer on the market proven effective against 99.99% of germs. Its pressurized packaging system provides an even and easy spray application with no glops or drips, which makes it perfect for quickly sanitizing children's hands. eOn mist does not dry out hands, leave a sticky residue or have a funky odor. eOn mist's ingredients are USP grade, exceed Food Chemical Codex and FDA standards and are formulated for eOn mist by the Goodwin Company, a company known for quality with 98 years in business.

How to sanitize the hands of your little goblins this Halloween? eOn mist is the fast-drying and drip-free answer.

eOn mist provides professional-grade sanitation in your pocket and it's simply the easiest way to feel safe and secure this holiday season. Twist to unlock and spray, with no droplets, just mist, allowing you to leave the fuss and mess behind. eOn mist cans are fully recyclable, for a greener ♻️ environment. It's paraben, dye, aluminum and propellant-free, and is proudly made in the USA in an EPA and FDA registered facility.

eOn mist brand products are available online and at CVS, Publix, Walmart, Sam's Club, Target, Albertsons, Rite Aid, Menards, Pavilions, Vons, Hudson News, Jewel Osco, Kroger, Safeway and TrueValue stores.

eOn mist, LLC is based in Los Angeles, California. The Company's first Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) product, eOn sanitizing mist™, was created and brought to market in record time using rapid prototyping and manufacturing technologies. Learn more at https://eonmist.com/

