For People with Disabilities, The Digital Experience Matters

The Chicago Lighthouse's DAX team is composed of I.T. professionals who are certified in digital accessibility and who are also blind or visually impaired. Through automated and manual testing, DAX consultants help companies and other organizations optimize the digital experience for people with vision impairments, who may use a variety of adaptive devices. By applying their first-hand experiences as digital users, DAX consultants offer solutions to accessibility issues before they become a business liability.

"The number of daily activities taking place online expands every day. Companies cannot afford to relegate people with disabilities to an afterthought," says Dr. Janet Szlyk, President and CEO of The Chicago Lighthouse. "The companies that make digital usability a priority will have a huge advantage in accessing a loyal customer base."

Recently, UI Health, the University of Illinois Chicago's health system began using Epic, the most widely-used and comprehensive health records software. As a longtime client of The Chicago Lighthouse's Call Center social enterprise businesses, UI Health enlisted DAX to ensure Lighthouse employees who are blind or visually impaired could seamlessly use the new system. Over the course of several months, DAX analysts worked side-by-side with UI Health and Epic staff to optimize the software's use for people with visual impairments.

"Working with The Chicago Lighthouse was great," says Will Ringland, accessibility lead at Epic. "They helped us improve the workflow experience and ensure that all visually impaired employees will be able do their work more independently."

Thursday, May 20, is the Global Accessibility Awareness Day. To promote digital access and inclusion, The Chicago Lighthouse is hosting several events highlighting importance of accessibility (including webinars with DAX consultants and a conversation with GAAD Founder Joe Devon) and why businesses and other organizations can make their digital properties more accessible. More information is available at www.chicagolighthouse.org/gaad.

Serving the blind, visually impaired, disabled, and Veteran communities through innovative education, rehabilitation, employment, assistive technology, and other programs, The Chicago Lighthouse is one of the nation's most comprehensive social service organizations. For additional information, visit www.chicagolighthouse.org.

