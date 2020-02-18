For Premium Service Brands, success starts with their owners

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 70% system-wide revenue growth in a year-over-year comparison; over 70 new franchise owners; awards recognizing the staggering rate of growth: these are the signs of what would be for many companies an absolute banner year. For Premium Service Brands, this is just the start.

Paul Flick, founder and CEO of Premium Service Brands, recognizes that 2019 was a year that many could be jealous of. But he wants more. "2019 was all about setting ourselves up for even more growth in 2020," Flick said. "We are never complacent. From the corporate office to every franchise owner, we are constantly striving for more."

Everything comes down to the success of each owner for Premium Service Brands. Driving the process is the individual coaching and intensive launch program that owners go through.

Premium Service Brands doesn't look for trade experts — they're looking for energetic, driven, and focused business professionals. Their weeks-long onboarding, intensive hands-on training, specialized technological systems, and in-house expertise gives franchise owners all the tools they need to develop strong businesses.

And by focusing on individual growth, Premium Service Brands is building a home services network. With three recently acquired brands, Flick is positioning his six brands to offer wrap-around, trustworthy services to customers and communities all over the United States and Canada.

The building blocks of Premium Service Brands are in the strengths of each individual owner's business, an approach that larger franchisors don't always take. Instead of looking at the aggregate, the business coaches of Premium Service Brands work individually with every owner to pull their numbers up and hit their goals.

They are expanding this vision in 2020 with area-specific lead-sharing campaigns that will support all owners in high-volume metropolitan areas, a long sought-after dream in franchising and a goal that Premium Service Brands is dedicated to achieving.

This detail-oriented business plan is shared by the whole company. "Working with owners to help them hit their goals is more than a numbers game," said Joel Gotshall, Vice President of 360° Painting. "It comes down to coaching them in sales, technique, and confidence and it affects not just their business but their families and communities."

"When our owners do well, we all do well. And that's the point." added Flick.

To learn more about Premium Service Brands and their opportunities for growth and business ownership, visit www.premiumservicebrands.com.

SOURCE Premium Service Brands

Related Links

www.premiumservicebrands.com

