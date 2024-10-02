For Relaxed Feet During Pregnancy - Wildling Gives Away 1,000 Pairs of Shoes to Expecting Mothers

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's not just the belly that grows as the baby gets bigger - the feet can grow by up to one and a half sizes during pregnancy. To draw attention to this often overlooked health aspect, Wildling is giving away 1,000 pairs of its minimal shoes to pregnant women.

Photo credit: @stefanochiolo_weddings

"What you wear on your feet changes where you can carry your weight, and in the case of pregnancy, how and where you're loading your body matters even more, since you have so much extra weight that your body is not accustomed to carrying." explains biomechanist Katy Bowman, author of Whole Body Barefoot: Transitioning Well to Minimal Footwear and Simple Steps to Foot Pain Relief: The New Science of Health Feet and herself a mother of two.

Therefore, Wildling is giving away 1,000 pairs of minimal shoes to expecting mothers, who can simply register for them from October 10, 2024 on the company's website at https://us.wildling.shoes/pages/stepinto. Any Wildling model can be chosen based on availability - the giveaway runs from October 10 to November 6, 2024.

During pregnancy, the body changes - and it's not just the belly that grows, but often also the feet. According to a US study, the feet can grow by up to ten millimeters during pregnancy and therefore by one and a half shoe sizes, and the change is often still noticeable five months after the birth of the child. "In some pregnant women, the foot enlargement does not regress," explains Prof. Dr. Mandy Mangler, Chief Physician for Gynecology and herself a mother of five. "Weight gain has a particular effect on the feet of many women. They swell and often no longer fit into the existing footwear. It is important to give the feet enough space and to avoid tight shoes to protect the joints in the long term. Minimal shoes prevent constriction of the tissue and allow the feet more freedom of movement and relief."

Many studies have demonstrated that heeled shoes change pelvic tilt and can create lower back pain, a common issue in pregnancy, and one US study on late pregnancy and positive-heeled shoes showed a decrease in walking balance and stability during the propulsion phase of gait.

One thing expecting mothers can do to avoid some common pregnancy-related aches and pains, according to Katy Bowman, is to practice backing up their hips, taking the weight off of the plantar fascia and the small bones of the toes and placing it over the heels, much bigger and denser bones. To make that adjustment though, Bowman says, you need a zero-drop sole.

Wildling focuses on more than comfort

When the body is exposed to extraordinary stress during pregnancy, Wildling's minimal shoe concept - light, soft, sustainable textiles, sufficient splay space for the toes and a natural connection to the ground - offers a feeling of lightness and light-heartedness, in line with the principle of "as little shoes as possible as much as necessary."

"We believe in the effect of our shoes and the good feeling they give when worn. Especially during pregnancy, the body goes through many changes and the focus is on well-being and health. We want to invite 1,000 pregnant people to experience this feeling," says Anna Yona, founder of Wildling and mother of three. After all, feet not only carry us through life, but also into new stages of life. Pregnancy is a particularly intense and unique stage of life in which health and comfort are essential. Wildling would like to bring joy to many pregnant women with its limited campaign and contribute to a positive attitude towards life.

Further information about Wildling can be found here. Interested expecting mothers can register for the campaign https://us.wildling.shoes/pages/stepinto.

About Katy Bowman

Katy Bowman, M.S. is a biomechanist, bestselling author, and founder of Nutritious Movement. She has written many books on the importance of a diverse movement diet including Grow Wild: The Whole-Child, Nature-Rich Guide to Moving More, Whole Body Barefoot, Diastasis Recti: The Whole-Body Solution to Abdominal Weakness and Separation, and her latest My Perfect Movement Plan: The Move Your DNA All Day Workbook. Named one of Maria Shriver's "Architects of Change," Bowman's work has been featured by Good Housekeeping, TODAY, NPR, New York Times, and numerous other national and international media. She is the host of the Move Your DNA podcast. Follow her @NutritiousMovement.

About Wildling

Wildling has been handcrafting minimal shoes for toddlers, children and adults that allow natural movement since 2015. The company wants to break new ground: Wildling sees itself as a pilot project for regenerative business management and relies on collaboration to break up and redesign old systems. Fair production conditions, sustainable and innovative materials are the foundation on which the company aims to have a regenerative effect at all levels.

Follow #ThatWildlingFeeling @wildling.shoes

Media Contact:

Kelsey Cone

818-278-4068

[email protected]

SOURCE Wildling