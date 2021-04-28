For release: The Future of Work: Now and Forever

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, May 1, 2021, Visions2030 will host The Future of Work, a day-long series of virtual conversations that will explore the technologies, pragmatic forces, and social movements changing the way we work. Conversations will range from the hot topic of NFTs to the gig-economy to the post-Covid workplace—and chart out aspirational models for our workplaces 30 years into the future.

Visions2030 is a dynamic initiative that forwards the creative imagination as a catalyst for global change: a problem-solving tool to dream forward into what we hope the future may hold.

Held on International Workers Day (May 1) The Future of Work will bring together imagineers and thought-pioneers to consider, in particular, how technology may transform our work lives by augmenting creativity, collaboration, and abundance, and possibly inspiring political change.

The event will comprise panels on Technology as a Liberating Force, The Ideal Workplace of the Future, and New Economic Models, among other events.

Panelists will include:

Fab Five Freddy , culture futurist, hip hop pioneer, visual artist

, culture futurist, hip hop pioneer, visual artist Yancey Strickler , co-founder of Kickstarter and Bento Society

, co-founder of Kickstarter and Bento Society Vaush , a controversial libertarian socialist streamer, YouTuber, and content creator

, a controversial libertarian socialist streamer, YouTuber, and content creator David Passiak , Chief Empathy Officer of Flow Coach and author of a forthcoming book on learning and the future of work

, Chief Empathy Officer of Flow Coach and author of a forthcoming book on learning and the future of work Anna Waldman-Brown , MIT Work of the Future task force researcher, working on emerging technologies, manufacturing systems, and the roots of rising inequality

, MIT Work of the Future task force researcher, working on emerging technologies, manufacturing systems, and the roots of rising inequality Ravi S. Rajan , president of the California Institute of the Arts and an artist and producer

, president of the and an artist and producer Juliet Schor , an economist and sociologist focused on work, consumption, and climate change at Boston College

, an economist and sociologist focused on work, consumption, and climate change at Gulnar Vaswani , a talent management strategist whose work reimagines leadership and diversity in the 21st century

, a talent management strategist whose work reimagines leadership and diversity in the 21st century Susan Danziger , serial entrepreneur focused on building eutopia and founder of, most recently, HudsonUP, a Universal Basic Income pilot

, serial entrepreneur focused on building eutopia and founder of, most recently, HudsonUP, a Universal Basic Income pilot Brett Wallace , an installation artist who explores the practices of labor, including the impact of AI on America's truckers and the rise of Uber

, an installation artist who explores the practices of labor, including the impact of AI on America's truckers and the rise of Uber Susan Oh , an entrepreneur and civic technologist working on the intersection of AI, blockchain, and sustainability

, an entrepreneur and civic technologist working on the intersection of AI, blockchain, and sustainability Marcus Dowling , a founder behind ADOBO, an Afro-Latino social justice brand and events organization, himself a writer and ethnomusicology curator.

The gathering, from 11AM to 7PM will be hosted on Run the World, a platform offering the capability not just of webinar-style presentations, but also dynamic, topic-oriented break-out "tables"—that participants can even move among at will. There, we will be having smaller moderated discussions, co-imagining new possibilities—including a virtual meet-up lounge.

Visions2030 stresses living in the solution. The collectively run group specializes in forward-looking initiatives. Notably, last December, the initiative hosted an acclaimed 3-day virtual conference, The New City, featuring 64 speakers ranging from Andrew Yang, to acclaimed architect Sir David Adjaye, to sustainability pioneer Karenna Gore, reimagining our urban spaces through both lofty visions and on-the-ground solutions.

Find out more about The Future of Work event, with the latest line-up of guests, here.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rachel Taube

[email protected]

SOURCE Visions2030