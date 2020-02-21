FOR SALE - Brad Keselowski's 2017 Ford GT '66 Heritage Edition

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RK Motors is proud to announce the addition of Brad Keselowski's 2017 Ford GT '66 Heritage Edition to their available inventory.

Presently, it's one of only three '66 Heritage Editions known to be publicly offered. With only 18 miles on the odometer, it has the lowest mileage of the bunch. One of the three recently sold at auction fetching $1.54 million. How fitting is it that this legendary car, owned by legendary NASCAR driver, Brad Keselowski, is offered up for sale in Charlotte, NC which is coincidentally the home of the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Brads Gt and the original GT40 2017 Ford GT

At RK Motors, we pride ourselves in offering the best and most exclusive collector cars on the market. As the stewards of both the P/1046 GT40 and our own 2017 GT '66 Heritage Edition, we've experienced the excitement generated by Ford's legendary GT firsthand. As the sellers of multiple previous generation GTs GTX1s and GT Heritage Editions, we've watched the market reward early adopters with big returns. This 18-mile GT represents a rare opportunity to own what some enthusiasts consider the ultimate collector car. Don't miss your chance to become both enthusiast AND collector!

