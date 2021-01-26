FOR SALE: First Permitted 3D Printed House Hits the Market

The 3D printed home will feature over 1,400 square feet of living space, plus a 750 square foot 2 ½ car garage on a ¼ acre. This home includes 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and features an open floor plan. Built with concrete, this home will deliver strength and durability that conventional wood-frame construction cannot match. SQ4D will be including a 50-year limited warranty on their 3D printed structures.

SQ4D is a pioneer in the Construction Technology industry and developed its patent pending ARCS technology to robotically build the footings, foundations, interior and exterior walls on site of their homes. SQ4D's proprietary hardware and software enables the construction site to be safer while creating eco-friendly concrete homes compared to traditional wood-frame construction at a fraction of the cost.

Solving the Affordable Housing Crisis

SQ4D's 3D printing technology can drive a lasting solution to this crisis by drastically reducing the cost of new home construction. Stephen King of Realty Connect, the Zillow Premier agent who has the listing, said, "At $299,999, this home is priced 50% below the cost of comparable newly-constructed homes in Riverhead, NY and represents a major step towards addressing the affordable housing crisis plaguing long island."

SQ4D's listing of the first 3D printed home will forever change the construction industry, making its tagline, "Changing the Way the World is Built™" a reality. SQ4D currently has building plans being reviewed from New York to California.

