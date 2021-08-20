For Scence Skincare, Innovation is Everything

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The burgeoning U.K.-based skincare brand Scence Skincare is obsessed with solving problems. The brand's innovative skincare and hygiene products are created with a ruthless adherence to a set of guiding principles laid down by founders and sisters Krista Taylor and Mel Stiles.

Many modern companies espouse corporate social responsibility initiatives. At the end of the day, though, most of these fall flat, disappointing consumers and devolving to little more than glorified marketing strategies.

Nevertheless, there are still some companies that are managing to percolate new paradigms by genuinely embracing honest, transparent standards for their respective enterprises. Case in point: Scence Skincare.

The cleverly creative hygiene company has been busily redefining the norm ever since it was officially launched in 2018. The company's founders are sisters Mel Stiles and Krista Taylor. The pair grew up mutually interested in things like natural herb- and oil-based therapies. They had even trained together, learning about anatomy, physiology, aromatherapy, massage, and cosmetics.

The spark for their company started when they noticed that there was a chronic lack of natural deodorants that were both responsibly made and did their job well at the same time. Taking up the challenge, they first created an award-winning deodorant before going on to develop an entire line of face, hand, lip, and body balms.

Throughout this process, the pair of entrepreneurs have adhered to a rigid set of standards for their company. These include (but are certainly not limited to) impressive goals, such as:

Operating sustainably and using 100% compostable packaging;

Running a carbon-positive company;

Creating cruelty-free, vegan products;

Using ethically sourced ingredients;

Creating hand-made products with quality and efficacy in mind.

This robust set of parameters is more than simply a marketing ploy to attract a certain kind of customer. They're goals that the founding siblings live and breathe each and every day. In the words of cofounder Krista Taylor, "For us it's personal and we will always maintain our promise to provide excellence, quality and efficacy in our skincare whilst continuing to protect our environment from single-use plastic."

Scence Skincare is ascending rapidly. The company has seen explosive growth in its own nation and is busy making a splash across the pond in the U.S., as well. With quality products, satisfied customers, and an ironclad code of conduct, there's no knowing how far this company can go with its ambitious founders at the helm.

About Scence Skincare: Scence Skincare was founded in 2018 in Cornwall in the U.K. Sisters Krista Taylor and Mel Stiles created the innovative company with the desire to design and manufacture health and beauty products that were simultaneously effective and sustainable.

