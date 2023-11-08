For second time this year, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare adult hospitals rated safest in region

Once again, every Methodist Le Bonheur adult hospital receives "A" rating

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to patient care in the Mid-South, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare continues to deliver the safest in the region, according to fall 2023 ratings by national watchdog The Leapfrog Group. Every Methodist Le Bonheur adult hospital received the highest rating possible – an "A".

This news may sound familiar because MLH also earned straight A's in Leapfrog's spring ratings, as well.

"Earning the highest-rating from The Leapfrog Group is more than a respected accolade for our healthcare system," said President and CEO Michael Ugwueke. "Behind the honor are 13,000 staff members devoting their careers to improving every life we touch. Each day they show up to work determined to deliver high-quality and safe care for our neighbors whom we are privileged to serve."

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program exclusively based on hospital prevention of medical errors, infections and injuries. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and available for anyone to read. Grades are updated twice annually in the fall and spring. Children's hospitals are not included in the ratings.

Leapfrog isn't the only organization with data showing Methodist Le Bonheur's stellar reputation for putting patients' safety first.

According to national Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) measures, Methodist Le Bonheur has the highest regional ratings for overall hospital quality. Our Memphis-based hospitals earned a 4-star rating for overall care and a 3-star rating for patient experience. While our Methodist Olive Branch Hospital received a 4-star rating in both categories.

These exceptional ratings are the result of Methodist Le Bonheur's commitment to tracking measurable quality data in order to ensure patients were receiving the highest quality care possible.

To view Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare's full grade details and see rates of other health systems, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.

About Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has been caring for patients and families regardless of their ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with 13,000 Associates supporting six hospitals, including nationally ranked Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, a hospice residence and physician and specialty practices serving communities across the Mid-South. From transplants and advanced heart procedures to expert neurology services and compassionate cancer care, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare offers clinical expertise with a focus on improving every life we touch.

