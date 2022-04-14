For Sell Quick California, LLC Honesty and Transparency are the Core Values of Our Business

Sell Quick California, LLC wants to change the way people view "We Buy Houses" companies.

NAPA, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Selling homes on the open market, at the best price, is more work than most of us realize or imagine. By enhancing the curb appeal or interior appeal of a home, you can increase its desirability. It can be extremely beneficial for owners to remodel or renovate before listing.

A home remodel project can range in cost from thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on the work that needs to be done.

Common updates that will boost home selling prices:

Updating Kitchen & Bathrooms

Updating Flooring & Electrical & Plumbing

Exterior and Interior Paint

Dry Rot and Termite Damage

Roof Repairs

The alternative to traditional selling - selling on the real estate market - is to sell to a Home Buying Company like Sell Quick California, LLC. We Buy Houses as quickly as 10 days or less, with no commissions or fees, and completely as-is and most of our clients find us because they are looking at options to sell a house fast.

Many view house buying companies as "unethical" or as "scams". We would like to set that straight today. At Sell Quick California, LLC, we are in business to help people. Many of our competitors take a blanket approach, we assure you that is not what we do. We are a small business that buys houses one on one with our clients. We are honest and we treat our clients as if they were our own family.

Our Team:

Our house buying company includes Marc Afzal our CEO, Kevin Rodriguez in Acquisitions, a team for marketing, escrow, and transaction management.

We Start by Determining the After Repair Value (ARV).

This is what the house will be worth once it is in tip-top shape or once the issues with the home are fixed. We use this value to determine how much to offer for a home we are buying.

Costs To Repair

We then calculate the cost of repairs for fixing and updating the home.

Selling Costs

We pay closing costs, agent fees, property taxes, holding costs, and more.

Potential Profits For Months Of Work and Risk

Our total gain is a minimum of approx. 10% of the selling price of the home.

Example: After Repair Value is $400K

Cost of Repairs is $50K

Selling Cost = 10% ($40k)

Minimum profit= $31K or 10% Profit

Sell Quick California, LLC is a business and we are honest in our approach to the transaction. We stick to the formula and use the numbers mentioned above to determine how to appropriately make an offer. We want our sellers to be happy, and happy sellers sign mutually beneficial agreements.

We offer sellers a stress-free process. There are no fees, no commissions, and no repairs to incur.

For more information on how to sell your home to Sell Quick California, LLC, call us at 1-866-497-8248 or send us an email here at [email protected]alifornia.com

Want More Info? Please visit our website: https://www.sellquickcalifornia.com/

