For Siliski Soaps, Quality is Everything

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Siliski Soaps is a company committed to quality. The enterprise was born out of a desire to fill a glaring gap in the health and wellness market in the form of genuinely allergy-friendly, well-made, affordable soaps. This has become the foundation upon which the entire Siliski message is built.

When using Siliski Soaps, there's one factor that stands out above everything else: quality. What's more, the brand's emphasis on creating a superior product is rooted in more than just marketing slogans and clever advertisements.

The company's journey started with founder Andrew Siliski's long-time search for high-quality soap that wouldn't exacerbate eczema. Eventually, this personal quest turned into Siliski Soaps, a company that is focused on effectively filling that very need.

One need look no further than the brand's lack of palm oil to see how deep the commitment to quality goes. Palm oil is cheap and easy to get. This makes it an easy out that many soap producers take in order to cut costs and keep their profit margin as high as possible.

Not Siliski Soaps. The company uses olive oil as a high-caliber replacement for the all-too-common palm oil option. And being palm-free is just the beginning. The company is committed to a bevy of other benefits, including:

Using 100% natural ingredients throughout all of its products;

Opting for essential oils and eschewing artificial fragrances at all costs;

Avoiding surfactants like SLS (sodium lauryl sulfate) and other foaming agents;

Producing a superior hygiene product at an extremely fair price point.

To top it all off, the company adheres to a strict dedication to create each bar of soap, bottle of shampoo, and tub of lotion by hand.

From its personally inspired beginnings to its commitment to quality, allergy-friendly nature, and handcrafted perfection, Siliski Soaps is throwing down the gauntlet when it comes to quality health and wellness products.

The brand's refusal to compromise on its values is a message that has already resonated with customers. When this down-to-earth devotion to quality is coupled with the company's ambitious plans to expand into a nationally recognized brand, it's hard to see this fledgling enterprise going anywhere but up in the months and years ahead.

About Siliski Soaps: Siliski Soaps is a family-owned brand that was founded by Andrew Siliski and which operates out of Murrysville, just outside of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. The brand is committed to quality, transparency, and creating superior, allergy-friendly hygiene solutions for the health and wellness community.

