For Sinoveda, the Proof Is in the Formula

The Canadian Health Brand's Formulations Are Built on Decades of Research and Standardization Thanks to Its Pharmaceutical Platform Technology

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The health and wellness world is filled with potential answers to health challenges. However, many of the current solutions are largely anecdotal. They lack the scientific evidence and precision to ensure that they are safe, predictable, and, above all, effective.

Canadian health brand Sinoveda was founded in 2006 with the explicit goal of bringing together the science-backed power of Western medicine with the wisdom of Eastern medicine. In the intervening time, the Sinoveda team has used their decades of experience to develop a unique Pharmaceutical Platform Technology (PPT®). This platform enables them to not only identify the active ingredients in various botanicals and herbs. It also allows for the observation of how these components synergistically interact with each other. This opens up the doors for the creation of standardized, patentable formulas that are filled with natural ingredients.

"You have to look further than ingredients lists for nutraceuticals and other health and wellness solutions to work. The proof is in the formula," explains Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman, co-founder of Sinoveda.

Treating the study and development of natural health solutions with a similar process as pharmaceutical chemicals and synthetics is a revolutionary approach. It enables the Sinoveda team to provide a remarkable sense of consistency and standardization that has hitherto been unseen in the natural health and wellness industry.

Sinoveda's consumer products are designed to work the same every time. PPT® allows for unprecedented molecular research and targeted in-vitro and in-silico testing, which utilizes AI and machine learning. This makes each product easy to clinically test due to its quantifiable formula and expected results.

"When things work in nature, they work in unison. They work as a group," says Dr. Nuzhat. "With PPT®, we're able to understand and target these natural solutions to provide safe, natural products that are effective, accessible, and affordable."

Sinoveda's growing catalog of products includes its topical pain reliever Proflexa and its uniquely effective calcium supplement EffectiCal — both of which are available in the United States. The brand also recently released a product for Long Covid in Hong Kong, and either has plans to develop or is actively working on formulas to help with other significant health challenges, including cancer and neurodegenarative diseases such as dementia and Alzheimers.

The name "Sinoveda" is derived from Chinese and Bangladeshi, the two cultures of the company's founders, renowned pharmaceutical scientists and spouses Dr. Yun K. Tam and Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman. Sinoveda was founded in 2006 and is based in Edmonton, Alberta. The health-science company utilizes its founders' 50-plus years of combined experience in drug development to focus on R&D and further pharmaceutical progress, primarily through its proprietary vanguard PPT® (Pharmaceutical Platform Technology). Learn more at sinoveda.com .

